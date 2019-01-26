An exhibit titled “Crawl Space” featuring the drawings of guest artist Scott Espeseth will open with a reception from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, in the Viterbo University Gallery.
Espeseth is an assistant professor of art at Beloit College. He earned a bachelor of fine arts in printmaking from the West Virginia University and a master of fine arts in graphics from the University of Wisconsin. His work has been exhibited across the country.
In addition, Espeseth will hold an artist workshop and an artist lecture for Viterbo students.
The exhibit will run until March 1. There is no admission fee to the gallery, which is on the third floor of the Fine Arts Center. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. when school is in session.
