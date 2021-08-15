New owners to renovate the Mescal Movie Set east of Tucson

Right now, while the summer heat is on and the monsoon is still active, organizers are only tapping the talents of their skilled volunteers, people with backgrounds in fields like carpentry and architecture, to come out.

“Our volunteers have been amazing,” Kuhn said. “They come from all walks of life, all ages, with different skill sets, but with the same passion.”

Sankey said, in addition to rehabilitating the aging structures that exist, the goal is to eventually create more, constructing buildings that have fallen down or were never there to begin with, like a blacksmith shop, a stage depot, a café and a church.

“We are going to put in a couple more houses,” Sankey said. “We are investigating what other movie sets have and don’t have. Our advisers have strongly urged us to put in more homes.”

Sankey said when the renovations are complete, they hope to draw, at first, midlevel film productions and smaller projects, such as commercials and music videos.

The set will also be available for weddings, reunions and corporate events.

Sankey said the goal is to complement, not compete against places like the real Tombstone, located about 40 minutes southeast of Mescal.

“We see this as a stopover on the way to Tombstone from Tucson,” he said. “Stop here for a tour, enjoy it, and then head down the road for lunch and a beer. We are networking with the local towns and cities to show that we aren’t competing for their tourism dollars.”

