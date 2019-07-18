New Pump House show is study in contrasts

While the four artists set to exhibit their work in the Pump House show that opens July 24 have strikingly different approaches to their work, the show itself provides a fascinating study in contrasts — sometimes in the same piece.
Sylvia Mullen, for example, is drawn to the powerful yet mysterious “Green Man” images prevalent in many different cultures for thousands of years. You can find Green Man images in medieval paintings, stone sculptures and even some cathedrals.
The Green Man is sometimes interpreted as a symbol of the spirit of nature. In her acrylic paintings Mullen combines that face with real environments to create ecological metaphors that she admits are “kind of surreal.”
Susan Klabak, an accomplished painter of pastel landscapes from Wild Rose will exhibit her work in the Front Gallery. Klabak’s subject matter is likely changing soon because she recently put her lakeside home for sale.
She plans to do her plein air art while traveling the country in an Airstream camper. Still, the dozen or pastels that Klabak is bringing to the Pump House are inspired by the quiet yet subtle beauty of scenes typical of rural Wisconsin.
Next door in the Kader Gallery, La Crosse artist Kris Brown will showcase stunning dreamlike images designed to release emotions otherwise difficult to express. Brown creates those images by using a cut, assemble, glue and paint technique.
Brown says her creative process is unplanned and largely intuitive. She’ll page through books or magazines and pull out images that strike her fancy. After she’s assembled a pile of images, she’ll cut them out, assemble them on watercolor paper and then add paint.
Now working as a mental health counselor, Brown sees the process as therapeutic. “I used to work in advertising so I kind of enjoy the irony of cutting up ads and making something personal out of them,” she said.
In sharp contrast to Brown’s dramatic images, Laura Siitari will exhibit drawings and painting in the Balcony Gallery inspired by the seemingly mundane. Siitari sees her work as an antidote to today's short attention spans.
“Instead of casting about for inspiration it’s about being quieter inside and letting the familiar spark further exploration,” she said. “People need to put down the electronics, look around and feel some wonder.”
