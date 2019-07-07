After the success of the two-year Alternative Truth Project series, the Pump House, the La Crosse Public Library and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Murphy Library have partnered to create a new 10-part series called “P.S. Let’s Talk: From Page to Stage.”
The first reading is set to take place at 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Pump House in La Crosse.
Barry McKnight, programming and community engagement coordinator at the La Crosse Public Library, thought of the idea to create the “P.S. Let’s Talk” series in response to the positive reactions to the Alternative Truth Project.
Organizers found that "after those two years of doing a reading a month that people felt a sense of community. Many people said that it was really nice to hear the words, to be able to focus on the words of the plays that we were reading,” said Anne Drecktrah, director of the first reading.
“Einstein’s Dreams” by Alan Lightman will be the focus of Friday evening, as the 10 members of the cast take the stage to present chapters from the book.
When Drecktrah was brought the idea of the new series by McKnight, along with Teri Holford, engagement librarian at UW-L’s Murphy Library, and Toni Asher, executive director at the Pump House, she knew the novel would be a great choice.
The novel is composed of different dreams that Lightman imagined Albert Einstein having while developing his theory of relativity.
Drecktrah has previous connections to the novel and author, supporting her decision to bring it to the stage for the first reading.
While working in Los Angeles in the film industry, Drecktrah contacted Lightman about the possibility of creating a movie based on his novel. This plan stopped short of its goal, but Drecktrah continued to hold onto her fondness for the book.
“I’ve just loved the book ever since I first read it,” Drecktrah explained. “In many ways, it’s deeply spiritual, talking about the human condition and how we deal with things that happen in our life.”
After the reading Friday, audience members will be able to share their thoughts about the novel and its ideas during a discussion moderated by Emily Schiavone, an assistant professor of physics and engineering at Viterbo University. Organizers hope the discussion will equal in importance with the reading itself.
“The event gives the audience a chance to participate in a thought-provoking and approachable community conversation about time, relativity, physics and what it means,” according to series organizers.
The “P.S. Let’s Talk: From Page to Stage” series is free and open to the public. Future readings of other chosen books will take place Sept. 24 and Dec. 13, with the series then continuing into 2020.
For more information about the series, visit the "P.S. Let’s Talk: From Stage to Page" Facebook page.
