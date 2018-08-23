The Weber Center for the Performing Arts will host the inaugural Cruisin’ Craft Beer & Film Festival on Saturday, Aug. 25.
The film festival will feature movies produced by local, national and international filmmakers featuring bicycles and bicyclist themes and subjects, including “The Moment,” a feature-length documentary about the origin of freeride mountain biking. Told by the bicyclist who lived it, this film is the origin story of a small movement of mountain bikers and filmmakers who rose up, challenged the status quo, and turned the sport of cycling on its head.
Screenings begin at 1 p.m., and the beer tasting, which will feature more than 20 craft beers, starts at 6 p.m. One brewery will be awarded the Taster’s Choice Award, voted on by attendees.
Single tickets for screenings are $10 for adults and $5 for children, with packages available for multiple viewings. Beer tasting tickets are $50 and include entry to the film festival. Tickets are available through the Weber Center.
More information is available at www.cruisinfestival.com.
