“Lots of big, show-stopping numbers and more dancing than most Broadway shows!” That’s guest director William Garcia’s elevator pitch for the latest La Crosse Community Theater project.
The musical — which premieres at the Weber Center on May 10 — is loosely based on a newsboys’ strike that took place in New York City in 1899. The music was written by Alan Menken, a composer whose resume includes “The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Before “Newsies” was adapted for Broadway it was made into a movie starring Christian Bale.
“If you’ve seen the movie you’ll know quite a lot of the music,” Garcia said. He added that among younger people the movie has a kind of cult following. That might explain why 145 people showed up for the auditions.
Asked whether, as a director, he’s pleased with the actors and actresses ultimately chosen, Garcia answered without hesitation.
“Absolutely!” he said. “This show has been really remarkable. The cast is way ahead of where I thought they’d be at this stage and it’s been so much fun. I’ve got singers who’ve learned to dance and dancers who’ve learned how to sing.”
Garcia and his wife came to La Crosse last July from the University of Michigan (they both teach in the English department at UW-La Crosse).”We very much enjoy it here,” he said. “We’ve already bought a house.”
Although this is Garcia’s first chance to direct in La Crosse, he’s had plenty of experience elsewhere, first appearing on stage at the age of seven.
“When I was a kid I always knew that what I wanted to do was direct,” Garcia said. In Michigan, he was primary director for the Ypsilanti Youth Theatre and a sponsor and director of the Washtenaw International High School Drama program. He’s also directed and produced several short films.
According to Garcia, the biggest challenge in directing “Newsies” is coordinating all the dancing and singing for such a huge cast. “Our leads (Grant Latus and Brianna Frost) are strong, powerful performers but those big dance numbers kind of take over the stage,” he said.
Garcia is confident that theatregoers will succumb to the joyful, upbeat mood of this musical — even those not previously familiar with the play or the movie. He’s noted previously that the play exudes an enthusiasm and a passion for life that inspires everyone who sees it.
It’s just a great time at the theater,” Garcia said. “There’s big energy, lots of dancing and everyone’s having fun — it’s actually kind of cathartic.”
