Vesterheim, the national Norwegian-American museum and heritage center, 502 W. Water St., Decorah, will be hosting a concert at 7:30 p.m. June 15.
The concert will feature Harald Haugaard from Denmark and Antti Järvelä from Finland, some of the most sought-after musicians of their generation presenting Nordic roots music in a new, innovative way.
Järvelä, of Finland's first family of folk music, plays the mandolin and double bass, and has played at Vesterheim in the past with his cousin Arto Järvelä and the band Baltic Crossing.
Haugaard's artistic expression always draws on his roots in the Danish musical tradition. He has appeared on television and radio, composed and produced music for theater, films and concerts, and won many awards for his works.
Vesterheim showcases historic and contemporary Norwegian folk and fine arts, and explores the American immigrant experience. A center for historical education, it offers classes and exhibitions on authentic folk art.
The cost to attend is $15 at the door. For more information on the event, and the Vesterheim's other exhibitions, call 563-382-9681 or visit vesterheim.org.
