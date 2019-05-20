This year's Norwegian Holiday will be 7:30 p.m. May 23 at Old Main, Galesville.
The Norwegian Holiday has become a signature event for Old Main, where everyone is welcome to share the Norwegian heritage of Gale College.
The event will feature the unveiling of two paintings by the 19th-century Norwegian-American artist Johannes Rindahl, given to Old Main by the Hardies Creek Lutheran Church. Rindahl grew up in the Hardie's Creek area, and he graduated from the school in its early years.
Allan Rindahl will provided commentary during the unveiling, followed by a celebration of classical and folk music to represent the musical tradition of Gale College from the time it was operated by the Norwegian Synod of the Lutheran Church. Dr. Pamela Kelly will bring the classical music including compositions by Edvard Grieg and other European musicians. The Norwegian Folk Singers of Blair will perform.
A collection of work by Gale College alumnus Gibby Rall will be on display in the room where Norwegian treats will be served with coffee.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for college students, and performances are free for people 18 and under.
