Oktoberfest Maple Leaf Parade lineup

The Maple Leaf Parade will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. The route begins at the intersection of Clifton and Rose streets and travels down Copeland Avenue and Second Street.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
- Police escort
- Morrie’s Auto
- American Legion Post 52 color quard
- La Crosse Fire Department
- La Crosse & District Pipes and Drums
- Tri-State Ambulance, Inc
- UW-La Crosse Screaming Eagles
- UW-La Crosse Vanguard
- UW-La Crosse International Students
- 2019 Maple Leaf Parade marshal
- 2019 Oktoberfest Royal Family
- 2019 special fester
- Festival du Voyageur (walkers)
- 2019 La Crosse Festivals Board of Directors
- Vietnam Vets Color Guard
- 2018 Oktoberfest Royal Family
- Past festmasters float
- Past Mrs. Oktoberfests float
- The Salvation Army-Emergency Canteen
- Wisconsin Lao Veterans of America
- Sam Adams
- 2019 Torchlight parade marshal
- Past parade marshals float
- La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat
- Alumni Band/Alumni Truck
- 2019 Miss Wisconsin Outstanding Teen
- Hale, Skemp, Hanson, Skemp & Sleik
- 2019 St. Paul Winter Carnival Royal Family
- 2019 St Paul Vulcan Krewe Walking
- Central High School Marching Band
- Habitat for Humanity of the La Crosse Area
- Svenskarnas Dag Scandinavian SummerFest
- 2019 St Paul Vulcan Krewe Walking
- Kwik Trip
- Festival Foods
- La Crosse Premium Water
- Coulee Region Adult Day Care
- St. Louis Park Parktacular ambassadors
- WXOW -TV
- Explore La Crosse
- Aquinas Marching Blugolds High School Band
- 826th Ordnance Company
- VARC, Inc
- Paws 24/7
- Misty’s Dance Unlimited
- Cashton Fall Festival Visiting Royalty Float
- Logan High School Marching Band
- Blair Cheese Festival Miss Blair Visiting Royalty
- Trane Co.
- Melrose-Mindoro High School Band-Mustangs
- Downtown Mr. and Mrs. Claus
- Ron Kind for Congress
- La Crescent-Hokah High School Marching Lancers
- Aquatennial Ambassador Organization
- Boy Scouts of America-Gateway Area Council
- Westby High School Marching Band
- Westby Syttende Mai Royalty
- Westby Snowflake Ski & Golf Club
- Harter’s Quick Clean-up Service
- Spring Grove High School Marching Band
- Spring Grove Syttende Mai Royalty
- U.S. Coast Guard Auxilliary-La Crosse Flotilla
- Onalaska High School Marching Hilltoppers
- Walmart
- Miss Black River Falls
- Miss Jackson County
- Black River Falls High School Marching Tigers Band
- Clear Choice Energy Solutions Pickup & Trailer
- Arcadia Lions Club Miss Arcadia
- West Salem Marching Panthers High School Band
- 86th Training Division, U.S. Army Reserve
- Warrens Cranberry Fest
- Holmen High School Marching Vikings
- 4S Promotions
- La Crosse County Republican Party
- La Crosse Shamrock Club
- Brent Kirchner Racing
- Apple Annie’s
- La Crosse Loggers
- Smokes 4 Less
- Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy Drill Team
- Trempealeau Lions Catfish Days
- League of Women Voters of La Crosse Area
- Winona Steamboat Days
- Jump Start Adventure Park
- WKBT-TV
- La Crescent Applefest
- Dahl Automotive
- Tri-State Acordian Club
- Ace Concrete
- Beats of Freedom
- 2019 Miss Wild West Royalty
- Battle Ship Wisconsin Division
- U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Color Guard
- Sparta Butterfest Visiting Royalty
- Pearl Street Ice Cream Parlor & Confectionery
- Save Second Base Inc.
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 14
- Coulee Region Mardi Gras
- River City Youth Hockey
- La Crosse County Voiture 830 of the Forty ET Eight
- Onalaska Jaycees
- DeBoar Pest Control
- Midwest Concrete Professionals
- Brenengen Auto Group
- La Crosse Riverfest commodores and first mates
- Westby Sons of Norway
- Mondovi Lions Royalty
- ClogJam
- 2 Brothers Powersport
- Chaseburg Community Snowtrailers
- Interstate Roofing & WTP, Inc
- Country Boom
- Uptown Cycle Fitness Boutique
- Coon Valley Dairy Supply
- Performance Elite Gymnastics
- Rod’s Ride on Powersports
- DAX Trucking
- Monster Bash Haunted House
- Skyrockers
- Worldwide Global International
- Blue Star Alumni and All Star Corp
- Parade committee
- Police escort
- Street sweepers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.