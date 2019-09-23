Oktoberfest medallion found Sunday by two-time Medallion Hunt champ

{{featured_button_text}}
Medallion Hunt

Amber Blomquist shows Monday the Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt prize she and boyfriend Alex Keller found Sunday morning. Blomquist found the medallion under a pine tree in Myrick Park. It was the first day they went out to search for the medallion and the second place she looked, said Blomquist, who also found the medallion in 2008. 

Some people take time off work to search for the Oktoberfest Medallion, a palm-sized metal disc with a $500 prize and all the bragging rights.  

Amber Blomquist and Alex Keller found it Sunday morning after two hours of searching in Myrick Park. Ten clues released during 10 days hone medallion hunters in on the medallion's location.

“That was our first time going out (to search),” Blomquist said during a press conference Monday. Blomquist, of West Salem, is an accounts manager at Jolivette Family Farms. “The second place I walk up to, I found it.”

The medallion was hidden under a pine tree by the duck house where the zoo used to be, Blomquist said. “There was a little dirt over it so I just moved my foot around and saw a little piece of metal, grabbed it, and that was it.”

Blomquist said she and her boyfriend, Keller, had done some research the night before that clued them to Myrick Park. They started their morning around 8 a.m. with Kwik Trip coffee. By 10:07 a.m., they had found the medallion.

Seven of the hunt's 10 clues had been released.

It’s not Blomquist’s first medallion find, either. Blomquist also found the Oktoberfest medallion in 2008 as well. 

Blomquist’s advice to hunters? “Don’t overthink it.”

While Blomquist makes medallion hunting look easy, some turn to experts for help.

The La Crosse County Historical Society got a few requests this year, but “the La Crosse Public Library gets hit pretty hard during the Medallion Hunt,”  historical society curator Amy Vach said.

“The clue that people asked me about was the one about the grocery store,” said Vach, referencing the third clue. “That was an actual area in La Crosse where there were lots of Germans, Norwegians, Poles, Bohemians. It’s supposedly called Goosetown because the families there kept geese. And there were tons of wild geese in the marsh.”

Scott Brouwer, archivist at the La Crosse Public Library, said he thought the fourth clue was particularly good. 

The clue included two historic dates that subtly referenced the city water system and the East Avenue pump station, built in 1913, when the city moved from river water to well water.

“That’s when we knew they’re starting to guide them towards Myrick Park,” Brouwer said.

As a rule, the library doesn’t “steer” medallion hunters in the direction they believe the clues are pointing -- or take part in the hunt, Brouwer said.

That would be “bad optics,” Brouwer said. 

“Everyone thinks we either hide the clues or write the thing,” said Doering, the library’s archive manager. Doering said the library isn't involved in organizing the Medallion Hunt.

The Historical Society isn’t consulted, either, Vach said. 

Courtney Daniels, Oktoberfest spokesperson, declined to reveal who writes the Medallion Hunt clues.

“It’s one of Oktoberfest’s best-kept secrets,” Daniels said.

 

+34 From Tribune files: La Crosse Oktoberfest through the years

Jennifer Lu is the La Crosse Tribune environmental reporter. You can reach her by phone at 608-791-8217 and by email jennifer.lu@lee.net.

