Oktoberfest medallion found Sunday

The Oktoberfest Medallion was found Sunday morning, according to the Oktoberfest Facebook page.

The seventh clue was revealed around 6 a.m., with the medallion discovered by 10 a.m.

The location and identity of the person who discovered the coveted medallion have not yet been released by Oktoberfest officials, but a woman posted a photo of herself holding the medallion Sunday morning.

"We found it in Myrick Park on the cemetery side up the hill from where the zoo was," she wrote in her post. "It was under a pine tree by a wooden arch and picnic tables. I should have taken a picture of the area. There was only a few other people in the area. We probably spent about 5 minutes in the park before we found it. Super lucky!"

Barcelona Bob
Barcelona Bob

Geez finally

