Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt: Here's a look at the all the clues and what they meant

Clue No. 1 | Sept. 16
For nearly six decades we’ve sent you north, south east and west,
From the very beginning you’ve learned to Fest with das Beste;
Parks, libraries, trees, bushes and plants,
They’ve held that small medallion amid the cheers and rants.
Key: The announcement that the medallion hunt is underway. It refers to the beginning of the hunt tradition, which links the area where the medallion is located to the city’s beginning. At the site you can hear cheers and rants.
Clue No. 2 | Sept. 17
Nathan and Eben found the uninhabited sandy prairie,
Eventually set up post becoming a western Wisconsin colony;
The first site came on the tree-covered island,
Walked the frozen river and made it their new homeland.
Key: Early settlers Nathan Myrick and Eben Weld are credited for being the area’s first white settlers. The area named for one of these plays a role in the finding area.
Clue No. 3 | Sept. 18
Bohemians, Poles, Germans and others from Europe,
All found opportunities in the new country with lots of hope;
A former Festmaster was the first customer at the neighborhood grocery store,
Nearly seven decades later helped the franchise close the door.
Key: The area of Goosetown, today located west of the UWL campus, was known as the melting pot for inhabitants in the city. Festmaster Howie Voss grew up in the area and was the first customer when a Quillins store open in the area in 1945. When the last Quillins in La Crosse closed in 2011, Voss was the last person to check out. And, a tree sponsored by Quillins is near where the medallion is hidden.
Clue No. 4. | Sept. 19
Rainwater and Old Man River served as the main source,
Then in 1880 this site became the king of liquid force;
Before the century’s turn the mayor set sites on a constant run,
An early Christmas present in ’13 verified that the liquid source had begun.
Key: The history of La Crosse’s Water Utility is characterized in this clue — from the early days of the water pumping house on King Street (today the Pump House) to the wells that opened near Myrick Park.
Clue No. 5 | Sept. 20
Chosen by city founding fathers as an eternal resting spot,
A prominent city attorney and civic leader beautified the grassy lot;
The massive stone arch honored him and made the site a landmark,
A century later still carries the leader’s vision resembling a park.
Key: This clue directs searchers to the Oak Grove Cemetery area, made famous by prominent city leader Joseph Losey.
Clue No. 6. | Saturday, Sept. 21
Opened in solitary splendor by rolling sand dunes,
Today there are trees with beautiful landscaping for study-filled afternoons;
From a single $225,000 building to ones now costing millions,
Mind and body still symbolized along with many dawns.
Key: The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse opened in 1909, with the entire campus being in one building erected for $225,000 on a sandy area on the city’s eastern edge. With its motto of MensCorpusque, Latin for Mind and body, and an official seal that depicts a sunrise over the bluffs, UWL has expanded with its most recent building, Prairie Springs Science Center, costing $82 million.
Clue No. 7 | Sunday, Sept. 22
At the turn of the century it was a fairly good site,
Then came the gridiron men who played with great might;
In the 30s they added comfy places to sit,
You have free articles remaining.
Eventually became a place where state high school students were a hit.
Key: The Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex was originally the site of the La Crosse Interstate Fair, which added a grandstand in the 1930s that stood until the recent building of the current stadium. Today, the site is home to UWL, Central and Aquinas football and, for two decades, the WIAA State High School Track & Field meet.
Clue No. 8
A place near the “lake” and home to a reptile group,
Eventually a home for goats and calves along with a coop;
An island that World War I vets eventually unveiled,
Later, home to a playground that volunteers detailed.
Key: Myrick Park, known for its turtle mounds, was briefly named Lake Park. It became home to Monkey Island courtesy of World War I veterans, eventually a zoo and later Kids Coulee, constructed by local Rotary Club members and other volunteers.
Clue No. 9
In 1983 the pair was a colorful gift to the city,
Hailed as a “simple, direct communication” and to some, pretty;
Originally placed along the beautiful, mighty riverside,
Moved across town where the boy and his dog act as a guide.
Key: The abstract sculpture “Anidonts” originally placed in Riverside Park between the Radisson Hotel and Mississippi River in 1983, was eventually moved to Myrick Park entrance, near the path where the medallion is located.
Clue No. 10
Over hills and through valleys on your merry way,
A group of green thumbs have been the area’s main stay;
Among the Whitespire birch, catalpa and other classic hardwood,
Along the western walk is the medal of a special brotherhood.
Key: The clue takes searchers to Myrick Park, which includes a tree walk by the Hill and Valley Garden Club. That’s where the medallion is among the line of trees.
About the hunt
• Is always located within the La Crosse city limits .
• Is never buried in the ground.
• Is always on publicly accessible property.
• Is accessible 24 hours, but posted hours should be observed.
• Fits in the palm of a hand.
• May be camouflaged.
Prizes awaiting the person finding the medallion this year are gift certificates, Oktoberfest
merchandise, a cash prize and a miniature replica of the medallion, compliments of Satori Arts. To claim the prize package, the medallion finder must have a 2019 Oktoberfest Admission pass and/or be wearing a 2019 Oktoberfest USA button at the time they present the medallion at the Oktoberfest office. The back side of the medallion includes a contact name and number to report that it has been found.
Oktoberfest 2019 will be held Sept. 26 through Sept. 30.
