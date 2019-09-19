Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt: Here's the fourth clue

Clue No. 4. | Sept. 19
Rainwater and Old Man River served as the main source,
Then in 1880 this site became the king of liquid force;
Before the century’s turn the mayor set sites on a constant run,
An early Christmas present in ’13 verified that the liquid source had begun.
Clue No. 3 | Sept. 18
Bohemians, Poles, Germans and others from Europe,
All found opportunities in the new country with lots of hope;
A former Festmaster was the first customer at the neighborhood grocery store,
Nearly seven decades later helped the franchise close the door.
Clue No. 2 | Sept. 17
Nathan and Eben found the uninhabited sandy prairie,
Eventually set up post becoming a western Wisconsin colony;
The first site came on the tree-covered island,
Walked the frozen river and made it their new homeland.
Clue No. 1 | Sept. 16
For nearly six decades we’ve sent you north, south east and west,
From the very beginning you’ve learned to Fest with das Beste;
Parks, libraries, trees, bushes and plants,
They’ve held that small medallion amid the cheers and rants.
About the hunt
• Is always located within the La Crosse city limits .
• Is never buried in the ground.
• Is always on publicly accessible property.
• Is accessible 24 hours, but posted hours should be observed.
• Fits in the palm of a hand.
Prizes awaiting the person finding the medallion this year are gift certificates, Oktoberfest
merchandise, a cash prize and a miniature replica of the medallion, compliments of Satori Arts. To claim the prize package, the medallion finder must have a 2019 Oktoberfest Admission pass and/or be wearing a 2019 Oktoberfest USA button at the time they present the medallion at the Oktoberfest office. The back side of the medallion includes a contact name and number to report that it has been found.
For more information about Oktoberfest,
click here.
2018: Torchlight Parade
Members of the 2017 Oktoberfest Royal Family whoop it up on their float during the Torchlight Parade.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2018: Maple Leaf Parade
The Westby Norseman Marching band marches in the 2018 Maple Leaf Parade.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
2017: Torchlight Parade
La Crescent eighth-grade marching band members are decked out in glow sticks as they march along the route of the La Crosse Oktoberfest Torchlight Parade in 2017.
Ryan Henry photo
2017: Tapping of the Golden keg
Miss Oktoberfest 2003 Katie Bjerke sings the National Anthem during the Oktoberfest opening ceremonies in 2017 at the South Side festgrounds.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2016: Tapping of the Golden Keg
Oktoberfest patrons gather for a sample of beer from the Golden Keg during the ceremonial tapping at the South Festgrounds.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2016: Opening Day Parade
2013 Mr. Oktoberfest, Roger Christians, left, and 2015 Torchlight Parade Marshal, Mark Terpstra , walk in the Edelweiss Parade.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2016: Torchlight Parade
The Oktoberfest float, lined by grenadiers, makes its way down the Torchlight Parade route on the North Side of La Crosse on Thursday night.
Rory O'Driscoll, La Crosse Tribune
2015: Heritage Night
2009 Festmaster Todd Ondell chats with kids during Heritage Night in the La Crosse Center.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
2015: Maple Leaf Parade
Central High School students lead the school's cheerleaders and marching band down Second Street Saturday during the Maple Leaf Parade.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2015: Mrs. Oktoberfests
Past Mrs. Oktoberfests make merry on their float Friday Friday during the Oktoberfest Edelweiss Parade.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2015: Heritage Night
Haley Barton, 13, dips Jack Christenson, 6, as they danced during Heritage Night at Oktoberfest in the La Crosse Center.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
2015: Maple Leaf Parade
A man carries his chair through the fog on second st. early Saturday morning to get his spot for the Maple Leaf Parade.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
2015: Opening Day Parade
The West Salem High School marching band performs in the Oktoberfest opening day parade last week.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2015: Opening Day Parade
Oktoberfest royalty, including 2011 Festmaster Jerry Kember, gestures to the crowd along Second Street during the Opening Day Parade.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2015: Opening Day Parade
Dave Sobkowiak dances with his daughter Jenna Mills Friday as they walk the Oktoberfest Opening Day Parade route with the grenadier.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2015: Tapping of the Golden Keg
1991 Fest Master Karl Friedline sings "Ein Prosit" to those gathered for the tapping of the Golden Keg.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2015: Torchlight Parade
Five-year-olds Grace Hengelsberg and Isaac Bachman walk the route with grenadiers during Thursday night's Torchlight Parade on La Crosse's North Side.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
2015: Maple Leaf Parade
Grenadiers encourage spectators along the parade route to catch Oktoberfest spirit.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2015: Maple Leaf Parade
The Aquinas High School marching band makes its way down Second Street during the Maple Leaf Parade.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2014: Opening Day festivities
City Brewery Brewmaster Randy Hughes pours beer from the Golden Keg Friday during Oktoberfest opening ceremonies at the South Side Festgrounds.
Peter Thomson
2014: Maple Leaf Parade
The Aquinas High School marching band performs during the 2014 Maple Leaf Parade.
Rory O'Driscoll, La Crosse Tribune
2014: Maple Leaf Parade
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse alumni band marches in the Maple Leaf Parade.
La Crosse Tribune
2014: Torchlight Parade
A giant flame lights up the 2014 Torchlight Parade.
La Crosse Tribune
2013: Maple Leaf Parade
Festmaster David Ring amps up the crowd at the 2013 Maple Leaf Parade.
La Crosse Tribune
2013: Bret Michaels
Former Poison member Bret Michaels performs in 2013 at the South Side Festgrounds.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2012: Maple Leaf Parade
A warm fall day made for big crowds at Oktoberfest's 2012 Maple Leaf Parade.
Randy Erickson, La Crosse Tribune
2012: Tapping of the Golden Keg
2009 Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest Raeanna Johnson waits for the tapping of the Golden Keg.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
2011: Maple Leaf Parade
Past Mrs. Oktoberfests wave to the crowd during the 2011 Maple Leaf Parade.
Rory O'Driscoll, La Crosse Tribune
2010: Opening Day Parade
Members of the Viroqua High School marching band make their way down Second Street during the Opening Day Parade.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2009: Maple Leaf Parade
Student from Misty's School of Dance perform during the 2009 Maple Leaf Parade.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
1990: Maple Leaf Parade
This Oktoberfest scene from the Sept. 29, 1990, Maple Leaf Parade shows a parachutist descending over the parade near Second and Pearl streets. The parachutist landed safely near the parade route.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1964: Maple Leaf Parade
In a scene from the 1964 Oktoberfest Maple Leaf Parade, a crowd of spectators fills the 200 block of North Third Street as a double-decker truck from Horschak’s Tavern passes by.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1964: Maple Leaf Parade
This scene from the Oct. 3, 1964, Oktoberfest Maple Leaf Parade shows a circus wagon with a calliope being played by Juanita Beck. Juanita (1909-1993) and her husband, Lance “Brownie” Beck (1896-1980), of La Crosse were widely known for appearing in fairs and parades around the Midwest with this circus wagon, featuring Juanita on the calliope while Brownie drove the hitch of six midget mules pulling the wagon. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1964: Opening Day Parade
Festmaster Roy E. Kumm fills a large beer stein from the Golden Keg during the opening day festivities of La Crosse’s Oktoberfest on Sept. 30, 1964. The event took place at the old South Side Festgrounds, which were located on the southwest corner of Sixth and Vine streets — across the street from the old Mary E. Sawyer Auditorium. At right is Mary Kay Knudson, the 1963 Miss Oktoberfest who was then serving as retiring queen according to Tribune files.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
These photos are filled with many familiar faces and places from our area's past.
