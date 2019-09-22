Clue No. 7 | Sunday, Sept. 22
At the turn of the century it was a fairly good site,
Then came the gridiron men who played with great might;
In the 30s they added comfy places to sit,
Eventually became a place where state high school students were a hit.
Clue No. 6. | Saturday, Sept. 21
Opened in solitary splendor by rolling sand dunes,
Today there are trees with beautiful landscaping for study-filled afternoons;
From a single $225,000 building to ones now costing millions,
Mind and body still symbolized along with many dawns.
Clue No. 5 | Sept. 20
Chosen by city founding fathers as an eternal resting spot,
A prominent city attorney and civic leader beautified the grassy lot;
The massive stone arch honored him and made the site a landmark,
A century later still carries the leader’s vision resembling a park.
Clue No. 4. | Sept. 19
Rainwater and Old Man River served as the main source,
Then in 1880 this site became the king of liquid force;
Before the century’s turn the mayor set sites on a constant run,
An early Christmas present in ’13 verified that the liquid source had begun.
Clue No. 3 | Sept. 18
Bohemians, Poles, Germans and others from Europe,
All found opportunities in the new country with lots of hope;
A former Festmaster was the first customer at the neighborhood grocery store,
Nearly seven decades later helped the franchise close the door.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Clue No. 2 | Sept. 17
Nathan and Eben found the uninhabited sandy prairie,
Eventually set up post becoming a western Wisconsin colony;
The first site came on the tree-covered island,
Walked the frozen river and made it their new homeland.
Clue No. 1 | Sept. 16
For nearly six decades we’ve sent you north, south east and west,
From the very beginning you’ve learned to Fest with das Beste;
Parks, libraries, trees, bushes and plants,
They’ve held that small medallion amid the cheers and rants.
About the hunt
• Is always located within the La Crosse city limits .
• Is never buried in the ground.
• Is always on publicly accessible property.
• Is accessible 24 hours, but posted hours should be observed.
• Fits in the palm of a hand.
Prizes awaiting the person finding the medallion this year are gift certificates, Oktoberfest
merchandise, a cash prize and a miniature replica of the medallion, compliments of Satori Arts. To claim the prize package, the medallion finder must have a 2019 Oktoberfest Admission pass and/or be wearing a 2019 Oktoberfest USA button at the time they present the medallion at the Oktoberfest office. The back side of the medallion includes a contact name and number to report that it has been found.
For more information about Oktoberfest,
click here.
Maple Leaf Parade
2007 Festmaster Peter Krause gets the crowd fired up during the 2018 Maple Leaf Parade.
Erik Daily
Maple Leaf Parade
Keirah Bradle, 4, rides on her father Aaron's shoulders as the march in the 2018 Maple Leaf Parade. Bradle is the granddaughter of Torchlight Parade Marshal Chuck Thoftne.
Erik Daily
Maple Leaf Parade
Brandon Schaller and his son Jackson ride along with the Harter's entry into the 2018 Maple Leaf Parade.
Erik Daily
2018: Maple Leaf Parade
The Westby Norseman Marching band marches in the 2018 Maple Leaf Parade.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Maple Leaf Parade
Jacob Matzke tends to his grill as the 2018 Maple Leaf Parade passes by.
Erik Daily
Maple Leaf Parade
The UW-La Crosse Screaming Eagles march in the 2018 Maple Leaf Parade.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Maple Leaf Parade
The 2018 Maple Leaf Parade.
Erik Daily
Maple Leaf Parade
International students from UW-La Crosse march in the 2018 Maple Leaf Parade.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Maple Leaf Parade
The Challenge Academy Drill Team marches in the 2018 Maple Leaf Parade.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Maple Leaf Parade
Miss Wisconsin Tianna Vanderhei rides in the 2018 Maple Leaf Parade.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Maple Leaf Parade
1998 Festmaster Steve Webster greets the crowd during the 2018 Maple Leaf Parade.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Maple Leaf Parade
The Black River Falls High School band marches in the 2018 Maple Leaf Parade.
Erik Daily
Maple Leaf Parade
The UW-La Crosse Screaming Eagles march in the 2018 Maple Leaf Parade.
Erik Daily
Maple Leaf Parade
The Onalaska High School band marches in the 2018 Maple Leaf Parade.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Maple Leaf Parade
Miss Onalaska Maddie Adickes, left, and Miss Onalaska Outstanding Teen Savannah Horstman ride in the 2018 Maple Leaf Parade.
Erik Daily
Maple Leaf Parade
The 2018 Maple Leaf Parade.
Erik Daily
Maple Leaf Parade
The Holmen High School band marches in the 2018 Maple Leaf Parade.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Maple Leaf Parade
The La Crosse Central band marches in the 2018 Maple Leaf Parade.
Erik Daily
Maple Leaf Parade
The UW-La Crosse Alumni Band marches in the 2018 Maple Leaf Parade.
Erik Daily
Tapping of the Golden Keg
City Brewery brewmaster Randy Hughes, left, and 2018 Festmaster Mike Keil pour the first beer during the tapping of the Golden Keg at the Garden Stage.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Tapping of the Golden Keg
The Golden Keg is delivered to the Southside Fest Grounds on a horse-drawn wagon.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Tapping of the Golden Keg
The Old Style Oktoberfest tap of the golden keg.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Tapping of the Golden Keg
Festers celebrate during the tapping of the golden keg at the Garden Stage.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Tapping of the Golden Keg
City Brewery brewmaster Randy Hughes pours a beer for a fester at the tapping of the golden keg at the Garden Stage.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Tapping of the Golden Keg
1991 Festmaster Karl Friedline greets the crowd during the tapping of the Golden Keg at the Garden Stage.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Tapping of the Golden Keg
Festers head toward the fest grounds for the tapping of the Golden Keg at the Garden Stage.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Tapping of the Golden Keg
A fester holds up his glass during the tapping of the Golden Keg at the Garden Stage.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Tapping of the Golden Keg
John Kimes, the director of Brewing for Pabst, pours beer during the tapping of the Golden Keg at the Garden Stage.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Tapping of the Golden Keg
2018 Festmaster Mike Keil leads the first Ein Prosit during the tapping of the Golden Keg at the Garden Stage.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Tapping of the Golden Keg
The Oktoberfest family dances onstage at the tapping of the Golden Keg.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Tapping of the Golden Keg
Festers celebrate during the tapping of the Golden Keg at the Garden Stage.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Tapping of the Golden Keg
Festers celebrate the tapping of the Golden Keg.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Torchlight Parade
Members of the West Salem Middle School Marching Band perform at the 2018 Torchlight Parade.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Torchlight Parade
The Lincoln Middle School Marching Band makes its way down Caledonia Street during the Torchlight Parade.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Torchlight Parade
Logan High School Marching Band drummers during the Torchlight Parade
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Torchlight Parade
Baton twirler, Chloe Martin, 16, with the Logan High School Marching Band is lit up with glow sticks during the Torchlight Parade.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Torchlight Parade
Torchlight parade goers line Caledonia Street.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2018: Torchlight Parade
Members of the 2017 Oktoberfest Royal Family whoop it up on their float during the Torchlight Parade.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Torchlight Parade
Members of the West Salem Middle School Marching Band perform at the 2018 Torchlight Parade.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Torchlight Parade
The Grenadiers march beside the 2018 Oktoberfest Royal Family float Thursday along the Torchlight parade route on Caledonia St.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Torchlight Parade
Members of the La Crosse-based band Double Take, including guitar player Paul Leithold, perform Thursday on the Kwik Tip float during the Torchlight Parade.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Oktoberfest 2018 and Herr today
Festmaster Mike Keil, right, and Maple Leaf Parade Marshal Neil Duresky are kicking off a fundraiser in which people can pay a dollar a vote on whether they need haircuts or not. Funds will benefit three local charities including the Gemütlichkeit Foundation.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
North Side festgrounds
The sun sets Tuesday evening over the Oktoberfest carnival rides on the North Side festgrounds.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Lederhosen Games
Colin Reiwke, a recreation management major at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, practices his sack-tossing skills Friday at the South Side fest grounds in preparation for the upcoming Lederhosen Games. Students in the program are organizing and participating in the games as part of their coursework.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Lederhosen Games
A group of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse recreation management majors, including Gabi Rossini and Nathan Tiedt, face off in a stein hold Friday during a preview of the upcoming Lederhosen games. The games will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the South Side fest grounds.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2018 Oktoberfest Parade Marshals
Chuck Thoftne, left, was named marshal for Oktoberfest's Torchlight Parade in La Crosse and Neil Duresky was declared marshal of the Maple Leaf Parade during a ceremony and party Wednesday evening at Copeland Park. Oktoberfest will run Sept. 27-30.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Festmaster for 2018
Oktoberfest Festmaster Mike Keil and Frau Karen were revealed Saturday night at the Festmaster's Ball at the La Crosse Center.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Oktoberfest 2019 will be held Sept. 26 through Sept. 30.
Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.