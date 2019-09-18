{{featured_button_text}}

Clue No. 3 | Sept. 18

Bohemians, Poles, Germans and others from Europe,

All found opportunities in the new country with lots of hope;

A former Festmaster was the first customer at the neighborhood grocery store,

Nearly seven decades later helped the franchise close the door.

Clue No. 2 | Sept. 17

Nathan and Eben found the uninhabited sandy prairie,

Eventually set up post becoming a western Wisconsin colony;

The first site came on the tree-covered island,

Walked the frozen river and made it their new homeland.

Clue No. 1 | Sept. 16

For nearly six decades we’ve sent you north, south east and west,

From the very beginning you’ve learned to Fest with das Beste;

Parks, libraries, trees, bushes and plants,

They’ve held that small medallion amid the cheers and rants.

About the hunt

• Is always located within the La Crosse city limits .

• Is never buried in the ground.

• Is always on publicly accessible property.

• Is accessible 24 hours, but posted hours should be observed.

• Fits in the palm of a hand.

• May be camouflaged.

Prizes awaiting the person finding the medallion this year are gift certificates, Oktoberfest

merchandise, a cash prize and a miniature replica of the medallion, compliments of Satori Arts. To claim the prize package, the medallion finder must have a 2019 Oktoberfest Admission pass and/or be wearing a 2019 Oktoberfest USA button at the time they present the medallion at the Oktoberfest office. The back side of the medallion includes a contact name and number to report that it has been found.

For more information about Oktoberfest, click here.

+34 From Tribune files: La Crosse Oktoberfest through the years

