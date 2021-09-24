Oktoberfest: No vaccines, masks or negative tests required

When asked about the La Crosse County Health Department’s recommendations to cancel large events, a spokesperson for Oktoberfest only pointed to a COVID-19 information web page.
Oktoberfest is not requiring a vaccine, masks or proof of a negative test for its events next week. Instead, organizers are encouraging masking while indoors, and for those exposed or sick to stay home. Some events will also be livestreamed.
Oktoberfest will be held Sept. 30 to Oct. 3.
This will be the 60th Oktoberfest celebration in La Crosse, and its first year back after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. The event typically brings in tens of thousands of people to the city, often from around the country and globe.
