Oktoberfest Torchlight Parade lineup

The Torchlight Parade steps off at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. It starts at the intersection of Kane and Gillette streets and travels down Caledonia Street on the city’s North Side.
- Vietnam Veterans of America
- La Crosse Fire Department
- Tri-State Ambulance, Inc
- 2019 Torchlight Parade Marshal
- Kwik Trip
- La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat
- 2019 Royal Family
- 2019 special fester
- 2018 Royal Family
- 2019 La Crosse Festivals Board of Directors
- Past festmasters
- Past Mrs. Oktoberfests
- Morrie’s Automotive
- 2019 Maple Leaf Parade Marshall
- Past Parade Marshall
- Logan High School Marching Band
- Logan High Technical and Engineering Department
- Verve, A Credit Union
- 2019 Miss Wild West Royalty
- Luther High School Marching Band
- 2019 St Paul Vulcan Krewe
- St. Paul Winter Carnival Royal Family
- Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy Drill Team
- Town of Campbell Fire Department
- Beats of Freedom
- La Crosse County Foster Care
- Turning Pointe Christian Dance
- Union Mills 4H Club
- Holmen Middle School Marching Band
- Habitat for Humanity of the La Crosse Area
- Amanda’s Academy of Dance
- La Crosse Sheriff’s Dive Unit
- Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School Band
- Miss Galesville/Galesville Lion Club
- La Crosse and District Pipes and Drums
- Trempealeau Lions Catfish Days royalty
- Jump Start Adventure Park
- Miss Black River Falls
- Arcadia Marching Raiders High School Band
- Miss Arcadia/Arcadia Lions Club
- WXOW-TV
- Worldwide Global International, Inc
- VARC, Inc
- Westby Snowflake Ski & Golf Club
- Lincoln Middle School Marching Band
- Westby Syttende Mai Royalty
- Onalaska Marching Hilltoppers High School Band
- Onalaska Jaycees
- 86th Training U.S. Army Reserve
- Sparta High School Marching Band
- Sparta Butterfest Royalty
- La Crosse Riverfest commodores and firs mates
- Festival Foods
- Logan Middle School Marching Band
- Miss Jackson County
- Kind for Congress
- La Crescent Applefest
- Downtown Mr. and Mrs. Claus
- La Crescent Apple Annies
- Mayo Clinic Health System-Blue Dragon Boat Festival
- Coulee Region Mardi Gras
- Cashton Fall Festival
- Greater La Crosse Area Shamrock Club
- WKBT-TV
- Tomah Marching Timberwolves High School Bands
- Northside Elementary School & PTO
- Girl Scout Troop 7785
- West Salem Middle School Marching Panthers
- First Lutheran School
- La Crescent-Hokah Eighth Grade Marching Band
- Dahl Automotive
- Aquinas Marching Blugolds High School Band
- Big Brothers & Big Sisters 7 Rivers Region
- The Cotter Pin
- La Crosse Public Library
- WLAX-TV
- La Crosse Area La Crosse Association
- J Brooke Garage Door LLC
- Re/Max First Choice
- Warriors
- Aquatennial
- Mid-West Family Broadcasting
- State Bank Financial
- Rod’s Ride-on Powersports
- Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse
- Brent Kirchner-Nascar race car
- KQYB-FM
- Rotary Lights
- Skyrockers
- Parade Committee
- Police escort
