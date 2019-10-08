{{featured_button_text}}

Eighteen home-educated students will take the stage of Old Main's historic third-floor auditorium to perform "The Prince and the Pauper" at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Oct. 11 and 12, 20869 College Ave., Galesville.

James DeVita's comedic adaptation of Mark Twain's work will be directed by One Way Theatre's Joanna Heram, and interested attendees are invited to enjoy stage combat, chases through the audience and engaging characters in this fast-paced story that is great for all ages.

Tickets for the show are $10 for adults, $5 for college students and free for ages 18 and under, and will be available at the door as well as online at oldmain.org.

