The Old Main Historical and Community Arts Center in Galesville will kick off its sixth annual summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 20869 College Ave., Galesville.
The concert, one of three this summer, will feature local alternative reggae band TUGG. The other two concerts will be held on July 20 and Aug. 24. All three concerts are free to attend, are held outside, and offer beer from Pearl Street Brewery in addition to other refreshments.
For the second and third concerts, Old Main invites popular bands from around the Coulee Region to perform, raise awareness and raise money for the organization, its preservation efforts, and the various events held there throughout the year.
Old Main opened in 1862 as the main building of Galesville University.
The Historical and Community Arts Center is now a nonprofit organization. Volunteers work to preserve and improve the historic building and grounds by offering a variety of programs.
For more information, visit oldmain.org.
