Old Salt Union to headline Great River Folk Fest in La Crosse

If your image of folk music is limited to a musician on a coffeehouse stage strumming a guitar while running through the Bob Dylan catalog, next weekend’s Great River Folk Fest will expand your musical horizons.
Saturday’s headliners — Old Salt Union — are a prime example of folk music’s ever-expanding boundaries. From the St. Louis area, its members makes up a five-piece string band with major-league chops, a rock-and-roll attitude and an aversion to being labeled.
Although the band could be typecast as bluegrass — it features guitar, mandolin, fiddle, banjo and upright bass — its members aren’t entirely comfortable with being put in that camp.
“We’re sonically different,” said Jesse Farrar, the group’s bass player and lead vocalist. “We like to call ourselves an alternative string band, and our live shows are where we shine the most. In some ways, we’re a rock band that plays string music.”
Farrar’s improbable musical background is one reason the band’s music is so delightfully unpredictable. He has played bass on tour with the latest incarnation of The Four Freshman, the group that revolutionized vocal jazz harmony when it first performed in 1948. But Farrar also has produced hip-hop records, and his uncle is Jay Farrar, front man for alt-country’s Son Volt.
Old Salt Union got its big break in 2015 when it won Massachusetts’ Freshgrass Music Festival. First prize was a trip to Nashville to record a single with Grammy-winning banjo player and composer Allison Brown.
Because Brown also is the co-founder of Compass Records, the single was recorded at its studios. “Compass really liked what they were hearing, and they offered us a record contract,” Farrar said.
Asked what it’s like having someone with the stature of Brown in your corner, Farrar was full of superlatives.
“That label is an amazing, eclectic mix of Americana music,” he said. “Aside from being an incredible musician, Allison is just such a positive person — she just wants to see us do well.”
Calling Old Salt Union true musical “renegades,” Brown has been equally full of praise.
“While they look like a bluegrass band, their musical sensibilities run much deeper and broader, borrowing as much from indie-rock and jazz fusion as from Bill Monroe,” Brown said. “Even more exciting to me, they know no fear. They are wide-open musical adventurers, and we had a great time experimenting in the studio at the crossroads of these disparate influences.”
Old Salt Union is touring in support of its most recent album, “Where the Dogs Don’t Bite,” released this month.
On Friday night, the festival’s opening concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., with an enticing double bill of Andy Hughes and the Might Few, plus Minneapolis’ Everly Brothers sound-alikes, the Cactus Blossoms. Hughes will be showcasing his new country-folk sound, while the members of the Cactus Blossoms will bring their brotherly harmonies to a mix of originals, old-school country and folk classics.
The festival shifts into high gear Saturday with multiple daytime activities between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., including the traditional arts-and-crafts fair, children’s activities, craft demonstrations, and numerous music performances and workshops. There also will be food available from a variety of vendors all weekend.
The concerts on Saturday evening begin at 5 p.m. Scheduled acts include familiar names such as Eddie Allen and Charlie Parr, as well as performers new to La Crosse including Emily Earle and the Voght Sisters, recently named best duo at the 2019 International Acoustic Music Awards.
Earle, a graduate of the Berklee School of Music, once made a living performing on subway platforms in New York City. That was before she was discovered by NBC’s “The Voice,” and now she writes, records and tours out of Nashville.
Sunday’s daytime schedule mirrors that of Saturday, with music workshops and performances across three stages. The festival ends at 4 p.m. Sunday, with the announcement of the winner of the songwriting contest and a performance by Johnsmith. That concert is free to those who purchase a Sunday day pass.
