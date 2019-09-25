Onalaska dentist Terry Cowgill will bear the scepter of Gambrinus and don the white feathered festmaster’s hat when festivities begin Thursday. His reign was made public Wednesday evening at the Festmaster’s Ball.
Cowgill said he is excited to join the 2019 Oktoberfest family and that he intends to enjoy every minute of his time as festmaster.
He has fond memories of marching in the parades as a “front row trombone” in the Caledonia High School marching band, he said, especially during the Torchlight Parade because it takes place at night.
As the “face of the fest,” Cowgill said he expects to be everywhere. “We’ll be making the rounds.”
These rounds include four days of celebrating beer and German culture with tens of thousands of festival goers in La Crosse. The reigning festmaster and the “Royal Family” also visit nursing homes and elementary schools the week after Oktoberfest, and attend about 100 events, including 22 parades, throughout the year.
And it’s not his first rodeo, either.
Cowgill’s son, Jonah, who has autism, was the 2010 Special Fester. The Special Fester recognizes someone in the community with a disability. Cowgill and his wife, Shelly, also a dentist, incorporated a blue puzzle piece, the symbol of Autism Speaks, into their commemorative festmaster pin design.
The Cowgills also have two daughters, Sophie and Grace.
The Cowgills were introduced to current and former Oktoberfest royalty and local media at a private reception hosted by Oktoberfest fixture Gail Cleary. Cleary’s father, Roy Kumm, was the fest’s third festmaster. Cleary’s husband, Russ, was the 28th festmaster.
The Festmaster and Frau made their first official appearance on the back of Russ’ mustard yellow Buick Centurion 455 convertible as it drove from Cleary’s garage to the house, which was decorated with a pair of inflatable pretzels hanging from the balcony.
Terry led the guests in a rousing rendition of “Ein Prosit” to thank their hosts.
The Cowgills round out this year’s Oktoberfest royalty. The festival’s two parade marshals, Special Fester, Miss Oktoberfest and Mrs. Oktoberfest were announced separately in the days leading up to Oktoberfest.
The identities of Royal Family members are shrouded in secrecy in a buildup that’s carefully orchestrated by the festival organizers.
The secrecy is an integral part of Oktoberfest tradition, which is steeped in its own brand of customs and lore. The fervor and dedication which Oktoberfest royalty carry out their duties evokes that of a Masonic induction in exuberant historical cosplay.
The secrecy “feeds into the magic,” Shelly said. And when it comes to keeping secrets, “Oktoberfest doesn’t mess around.”
She and Terry have known since April 12 — Shelly’s 50th birthday — that Terry had been chosen for the festmaster position, Shelly said. “It’s not a gift you get every day.”
Then they kept it a secret for five months, until they “snuck in” to the Cleary house in their street clothes an hour before the reception, Shelly said. Then they changed into their festival garb and hid in the garage until the big reveal.
At 50 years old, Cowgill is the second-youngest festmaster, said Brian Rude, the 2017 festmaster. Most tend to be older.
There’s a saying about festmasters, Rude said: “The year after you retire is the year you’re honored.”
Terry said he and Shelly have time to take on the festmaster and frau duties because they own their own business.
They’ve already started blocking off their calendar for fest-related appearances, Terry said.
