As a teen growing up in Onalaska, Jon Paquette spent his share of time in the Valley View Mall arcade playing video games. Sinking his quarters into those machines, he couldn’t have predicted how huge gaming would become in the future, let alone that he would play a key role in creating one of the biggest video games of the year.
Twenty-eight years after graduating from Onalaska High School, Paquette is about to see his labor of love — three years in the making — unleashed upon the world. Paquette served as lead writer on the new “Marvel’s Spider-Man” game, which Sony Interactive Entertainment will release Sept. 7 for the PlayStation 4 system.
To put the scope of the project into perspective for people who don’t play video games, Paquette said, writing for “Marvel’s Spider-Man” was the equivalent of cranking out several feature-length movies worth of action and dialogue or a full season of a TV series. In the end, Paquette and his writing team produced about 400,000 words, which is about the length of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.
Sony hired Insomniac Games, the company for which Paquette has worked for a decade, to develop the game based on the popular Marvel comic book character. Prior to the Spider-Man game, Insomniac had strictly been involved in developing its own original games, such as “Spyro the Dragon,” “Ratchet & Clank,” the “Resistance” series and 2014’s “Sunset Overdrive,” an award-winning game on which Paquette also was lead writer.
Even though Insomniac had never developed a “licensed” game before, and even though there was tremendous pressure involved in working on a project involving such a beloved character, Paquette said there was no hesitation in taking it on, especially when they discovered how far outside the box they could go.
"From the start, everybody agreed that we wanted to create our own universe, create our own story, our own version of Peter Parker,” said Paquette, who recently talked by phone from Los Angeles. “We just started from there and we thought, 'OK, what would make the best experience for us and separate us from what has come before."
For Paquette and his writing team, which also included Christos Gage and Ben Arfmann, it didn’t make sense to dwell on the origin story of how a teen-aged Peter Parker became Spider-Man. That story has been told many times on multiple platforms.
"One of the key things we did early on was say we wanted a more experienced Peter Parker,” Paquette said. “We wanted an experience where we're in the game and we've been in New York City for about eight years, Spider-Man is used to doing the spider man thing and that kind of allowed us to throw a lot more challenges at him and bring in some new villains that you might not be familiar with."
In the new “Spider-Man” game, Parker is 23 years old and ready to take on the world, not just as a crime-fighting superhero but as a scientist. He has an internship in a lab — at least one gaming news outlet has speculated from a cryptic clue in the game’s demo that Parker works for Tony “Iron Man” Stark — and he wonders whether he could do more good for the world as a scientist.
Unlike previous tellings of the Spider-Man story, Parker is getting the bigger picture instead of dwelling on high school problems.
In writing the game, Paquette said he and his team thought back to the time when they were all in their 20s, when they had immense energy and optimism, thinking they could change the world.
In his early 20s, Paquette had graduated from Marquette University, where he switched midstream from technology-related studies to a writing career path. For his post-graduate studies, he attended the University of Southern California to study screenwriting, with an intent to write for the movies.
But in 1996, he got an internship with the interactive division of Dreamworks, the department developing video games to go along with the company’s big-screen properties. There, Paquette realized how much potential there was in video games.
“In 1996, there wasn’t a whole lot of story in games. I realized that this is an industry that needs storytelling,” Paquette said. “There is a close relationship between writing games and writing movies. The big difference is that when you’re writing games, you have a lot more tools at your disposal. … When I talk about tools in the writer’s tool box, some of those tools are the people I work with. Part of my job is to work with them to tell the story.”
While at Dreamworks, Paquette worked on games for the "Goosebumps" and "Jurassic Park" franchises, before moving on to Electronic Arts, where he helped develop games in the "Medal of Honor" series."
Paquette has fond memories of Onalaska. He moved there from New England at the age of 14 with his parents, Victor and Nancy, just in time to start high school, where he became known for his trumpet-playing skills.
“What I really loved about Onalaska was everybody was so nice. It wasn’t hard to make friends,” he said.
As a sophomore, he started dating Mary Krause, tying the knot in 1995, and the two have a 4-year-old son to whom Paquette hopes to pass on his trumpet someday. He and Mary, an international human resources consultant for PricewaterhouseCoopers, get back to Onalaska regularly to visit Mary’s parents, Rich and Pat.
Paquette has to keep a fairly tight lid on a lot of the details involved in the “Spider-Man” game. Just as in movies, the element of surprise can play a huge part in the experience, and he doesn’t want to diminish anybody’s experience.
The company has let out some details about the open-world, third-person action adventure game. It’s set in New York City and features regular characters such as Mary Jane Watson, Aunt May, Miles Morales, Yuri Watanabe, Norman Osborn, Black Cat and Silver Sable, along with long roster of Marvel villains including Mister Negative, Kingpin, Scorpion, Electro, Shocker, Taskmaster and Rhino.
The game continues the dynamic web-swinging features of previous games, with imaginative and acrobatic combat, high-tech gadgets and a succession of Spider-Man suit upgrades — some that have been announced, some not yet revealed — that each have unique powers. Paquette said he liked playing in the advanced suit, which has a large white spider emblem on the chest.
“There is a story behind the suit, and when you play the game, you'll find out about the suit," he said.
In addition to playing as Spider-Man, people also can play as Peter Parker and Mary Jane, and there is ample opportunity to explore the Big Apple.
“There's a lot of stuff for Peter to do out in the open world. We wanted this to feel like an authentic Spider-Man experience,” Paquette said. “There's never going to be a lack of things to do as you're swinging around New York City.”
You can take Paquette’s word on this. As the lead writer, it was part of his job to play the game extensively throughout the development process.
"I know I've had a lot of fun playing the game, so I can't wait to share it with fans," he said. “From the beginning we wanted to allow players to feel what it's like to be Spider-Man, and it's taken a lot of hard work from a lot of people to get that to feel right.”
