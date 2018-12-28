Growing up in Onalaska, Shane Mauss never took his eyes off the prize. He wanted to be a comedian. Specifically, he wanted to have his own “Comedy Central Presents” show.
He achieved that, and as often happens when someone achieves one’s life’s goal, that achievement produced a question: Now what?
“I kind of felt lost afterward,” Mauss said, “and through searching for meaning I came to understand science better.”
Mauss never was a big fan of school growing up, but that didn’t mean he didn’t have an inquiring mind. As his personal search for understanding and meaning drew him deeper into the realm of science, that was reflected in his comedic career, doing standup shows built around science themes and launching a weekly podcast called “Here We Are,” in which he interviews scientists and academicians about their fields of expertise.
“These academics are like heroes to me,” Mauss said.
For his latest trick, Mauss has come up with a novel idea for a show that combines laughs and learning, alternating comedy with short intriguing scholarly talks. He calls it Stand Up Science, and he’s scheduled a stop on his tour for Jan. 3 at the Cavalier Theater.
“I’m always looking to innovate and try new ideas. When that name popped into my head, everything else clicked into place, and I knew what I was going to do,” Mauss said. “It’s a science show but it’s one of the most magical experiences of my life. I think it’s the coolest thing I’ve ever put together. This is everything I’ve wanted to do and hadn’t found the exact right way to do it.”
Mauss was looking to do a show that’s “equal parts ha-ha and a-ha,” and he came up with a basic template to make that happen.
As host of Stand Up Science, Mauss comes out first and does a short set of his comedy, which for the past several years has had a solid foundation in science, riffing on everything from the lighter side of human and animal behavior to the mysteries of neurology and the brain.
After Mauss kicks things off with some laughs, he brings out a scientist, most likely a college professor, who will give a 20-minute talk about some aspect of his or her work. Then Mauss will bring on a local comedian whose set will be followed by another scientific talk, after which Mauss and his three guests will all take the stage for a discussion and questions from the audience.
Mauss knew from his “Here We Are” podcasts that his academic guests can be quite funny and engaging, and they have experience speaking before crowds and trying to hold their attention, thanks to college lectures. Still, he wasn’t sure in the beginning how well it would work.
His initial run of eight shows in the fall confirmed that he was on to something. “Almost all of them sold out, and they were all really, really fantastic,” said Mauss, who has planned a run of shows in at least 40 cities after that initial success.
For the show at the Cavalier Theater, his guests will be University of Wisconsin-La Crosse professors Keely Rees and Ryan McKelley and magician Joseph James, a departure from his usual practice of booking a second comedian.
Rees is director of UW-L’s Department of Health Education and Health Promotion, and her research and teaching has focused on numerous issues in the health field. McKelley, associate chair of UW-L’s Psychology Department, teaches courses on health psychology, behavior modification, abnormal psychology, group counseling, and men and masculinities.
Rees and McKelley’s talks will focus on scientific aspects of new year’s resolutions.
One thing that has made the Stand Up Science shows so fun is the nervous energy bouncing around the rooms. The professors are worried they won’t be funny enough, Mauss explained, while the comedians are concerned their material won’t be smart enough and a lot of the people in the audience worry that the science talk might go over their head.
“What I love about it is every single person is challenged a little bit and a little out of their comfort zone,” Mauss said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.