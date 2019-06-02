Overture Center for the Arts in Madison is teaming up with the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center for the 2019 Rising Stars talent search.
The Overture also will partner with theaters in Oshkosh and Wausau.
This will mark the first time that local auditions for the Rising Stars program will be held in La Crosse.
“This is an exciting opportunity for Viterbo University to offer auditions in our region and highlight the talent of local artists,” said Michael Ranscht, director of the Fine Arts Center. “We have a wealth of talent and creativity in the Coulee Region, and this is a great way for us to share that with the rest of the state.”
Sandra Gajic, Overture’s president and CEO, said: “Our goal is to discover, develop and celebrate the wealth of diverse talent in Wisconsin and provide more performance opportunities for local artists. Through the audition, callback, workshop and final performance in our state-of-the-art Overture Hall, artists from all disciplines will have the opportunity to grow and share their art with others.”
Participants of all skill levels and talents (ages 6+) will have the opportunity to develop their talent with guidance from industry pros. The competition is free for participants.
There will be three age categories with $750 cash prizes, and one grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 prize, booking opportunities, a digital marketing consultation, and the chance to perform at the Overture Center during the 2020-21 season.
Auditions will be held at four statewide locations, each with a panel of local celebrity judges to be announced.
Acts selected from the preliminary auditions will be invited to the callback on Saturday, Aug. 17. The workshop on Sunday, Aug. 25, will give those moving on another opportunity to perform and receive constructive feedback from industry professionals before they head to the finals at Overture Center on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The finalists will come together on the grand Overture Hall stage to perform for the community, win cash prizes and be seen by talent buyers.
This project is supported by Arts Access, a component fund of the Madison Community Foundation, Madison-Kipp Corporation, and Dane Arts with additional funds from the Edres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.