'P.S. Let's Talk' features holiday stories Dec. 12

With an abundance of holiday entertainment available throughout December, “A Christmas Memory by Truman Capote and Other Stories” is a solid choice for the family Dec. 12 at the Pump House Regional Arts Center.
Directed by Anne Drecktrah, the show is part of the “P.S. Let’s Talk — From Page to Stage” reading series, presented by the La Crosse Public Library, UW-L’s Murphy Library and the Pump House.
The show will feature Truman Capote’s story (adapted by Raymond Thompson) as well as poems and stories by Shakespeare, O. Henry, e.e. cummings, David Sedaris, E.B. White, Mark Twain, Laura Ingalls Wilder, Jane Thayer and John F. Kennedy.
Performers include: Diane Faust, Jim Nelson, Brandon Harris, Dominique Sicard Luecke, Wendy Mattison, Suzanne Young, Zoe DeBoer, Terry Visger, John Richards and Daniel Schneider.
Along with scripted readings, this P.S. Let’s Talk show will feature a few holiday songs and a bit of audience participation.
“Instead of a talk-back, where the audience can ask questions about the material, we are inviting the audience to share a holiday story about family and friends and perhaps bring a visual aid if they’d like,” Drecktrah said. “The true goal of this show is to encourage friends and family to pause, gather and take time to enjoy the holiday season together.”
“A Christmas Memory and Other Holiday Stories” will show for one night only, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Pump House. The reading is free and open to the public.