Pandemic safety plays role in New Mexico films

“Once filming stops, the masks have to come back on,” she said. “Everyone also has to maintain a safe distance of at least 6 feet. It can be difficult with small shooting locations, but that’s when size limitations are put into effect.”

Shreckengost’s job varies from day to day, though the one constant is ensuring everyone’s safety on set.

“I have to make sure we have enough PPE, as well as training anyone on set with how to properly wear a mask,” she said. “I order specialty items such as commercial grade air purifiers. As we move locations, the logistics have to be done in advance before anyone starts filming.”

Dodson said COVID-19 has changed the way productions operate.

She said most days are shorter because testing takes up more time.

“I’ve actually heard from producers that because of COVID, it’s made for longer production schedules,” Dodson said. “Each production is hiring extra staff. Productions are shooting for more days.”

Dodson also credits the film industry’s ability to pivot quickly for its success in having a low transmission rate.