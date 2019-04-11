A trio of community advocates with a passion for music, theater, painting and prose have been appointed to the 2019 "Better Together" fundraising campaign chair team for the United Fund for the Arts and Humanities.
For the duration of the year, attorney and La Crosse Symphony Orchestra supporter Pat Heim, philanthropist and broadcast journalist Dick Record and Reed Music Studios owner and arts champion David Reedy will drive fundraising and awareness efforts for the United Fund for the Arts and Humanities.
UFAH encompasses 11 member organizations dedicated to vocal and instrumental music, dance, sculpture, photography, crafts, storytelling, history, architecture and more.
Founded in 1983, UFAH encourages community leaders, residents and businesses to invest in the arts in an effort to cultivate and enrich local culture, attract individuals to live and work in the city and boost tourism and the economy.
Supported under the UFAH umbrella are the Coulee Chordsmen, Great River Festival of Arts, La Crosse BoyChoir, La Crosse Chamber Chorale, La Crosse Community Theatre, La Crosse County Historical Society, La Crosse Symphony Orchestra, La Crosse Area Youth Symphony Orchestras, La Crosse Girlchoir, Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center and the Pump House Regional Arts Center, which receive 93 percent of funds — more than $4.1 million thus far — raised.
"For many, UFAH is the lifeblood of their organization, and they wouldn't exist without it," says Reedy, who also served as a campaign chair in 2018. "Every dollar donated reaches all 11 member groups and touches the lives of countless people."
Reedy, a pianist and music educator, is a past president of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra board of directors and a resident of La Crosse since 1982. During the past three decades, Reedy says, the arts have flourished and "enhanced all of our lives and our local economy."
Record has supported UFAH for the past 36 years and is a longtime volunteer and financial backer of arts initiatives. He recently furnished the $1,000 prize for the Record Award banner contest, the winning submission now hung on the La Crosse Public Library exterior, and funding a mural, created by a local artist and Hamilton Elementary students, on the side of the Midwest Family Broadcasting building.
"I've always had a soft spot for the arts and I thought (UFAH) was a pretty nice way to raise funds for the arts," Record said. "...It's certainly an honor being one of the chairs and it should be fun."
His goal as a chairman is succinct: "To get as much money (for UFAH) as we can."
The chair team has raised its annual goal from $105,000 to $125,000 for 2019, and the funding is much needed to sustain especially those organizations staffed by volunteers, Heim says.
Heim, a retired senior partner from O’Flaherty Heim Egan & Birnbaum Ltd. and former board of directors president for the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra, is eager to funnel her passion for the arts into her role with UFAH.
"I have always admired the talents of so many individuals and the joy that the arts gives to all of us," Heim said. "La Crosse is an extraordinary example of what the arts can do for a smaller metro area. We are blessed to have so much talent and energy here."
For more information on the United Fund for the Arts and Humanities, visit www.ufah.org.
