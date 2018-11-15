Comedian Paula Poundstone never knows exactly what will happen during her shows. And that includes her visit to Viroqua’s Historic Temple Theatre on Nov. 29.
Famous for her improvisation with audience members, Poundstone estimates about a third of every show is unique to each crowd. As for the rest, she compares it to one of those game shows featuring glass booths where dollar bills are blown around and contestants try to grab as many as they can as the money goes flying by. Only instead of dollar bills, substitute jokes and comedic bits.
"That's my brain while I'm working," Poundstone said in a phone interview.
Much of her material is autobiographical, and she does not consider herself a political comic. Usually.
"I'm not a political analyst, I'm not an historian, I don't understand the Electoral College," she said. "But I would find it impossible to steer clear of talking about politics on stage, because we are just dripping with it right now."
Poundstone said she's a Democrat, so if she sounds like one on stage that's not a coincidence. But she says there's enough weird things going on in the political universe for people on both sides of the political divide to laugh about.
She said that when she went to the doctor recently she had to answer one of those questionnaires that asked if she ever felt hopeless or tired or depressed. "So I checked 'Every Day.' Is there anyone who checks anything different than that?" she asked.
The “Me Too” movement has been a difficult topic to riff on comedically and it has raised, again, the old issue of sexism in comedy. Poundstone said she was not especially happy when she saw her name listed among female comedians who deserve support, even though the list was intended as a compliment.
"We're not a charity. We're not an organized cause," she said. "It's a genderless job, you go around telling jokes for a living ... for years I have answered questions in interviews about what it's like being a woman comic. But for me, it hasn't been an issue."
Poundstone was born in Alabama but moved to Sudbury, Mass., when she was a baby, and got her start in Boston comedy clubs in 1979. In the early '80s she traveled across country by bus, playing at comedy clubs along the way. She ended up in California, where she lives today.
Along with her standup, Poundstone is busy as an author and a frequent panelist on NPR's much-loved weekly quiz show "Wait, Wait ... Don't Tell Me!" Her latest book, "The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness," has Poundstone trying out different methods for finding lasting happiness, including exercise, swing dancing, hugging everyone she meets, camping with her teenaged daughter and driving a Lamborghini.
Results are mixed — Poundstone feels guilty when she drives past homeless people in the Lamborghini — but there are plenty of laughs, along with a bit of serious thought, along the way.
She has just started a new podcast called “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone” with her buddy Adam Felber. The episodes cover a deliriously and comically wide range of topics, from an intimacy expert’s advice on how to maintain friendships, to Poundstone and Felber watching the last “Mission: Impossible” movie to see if they’d recommend folks go to the new one.
Poundstone previously did a podcast series on National Public Radio called "Live from the Poundstone Institute," where she indulged her apparently bottomless curiosity once again. She checked in with scientists and researchers to examine topics such as what music cats enjoy, whether playing Monopoly turns you into a jerk, and how to determine the gender of a turtle.
"Every week, we'll keep looking for knowledge," Poundstone told NPR. "Because we know we left it somewhere."
Poundstone has done HBO specials and guested on pretty much every talk show. Maybe you caught her July 16 appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where she got just a little political.
“Electing Trump is to Americans what beaching themselves is to whales,” she said on “The Late Show. “Scientists don’t understand it. The only difference is we don’t have another species to shove us back in the water.”
