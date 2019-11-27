'Paw Patrol' show coming to La Crosse Center in December

Nickelodeon's Paw Patrol is coming to the La Crosse Center in December.
Tickets start at $19 for "Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure," which will have shows at 6 p.m. Dec. 10, and 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 11.
The hit children's show features dogs as rescue workers, including Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma, who will embark on a mission to save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map.
A limited number of Very Important Pup packages are available, starting at $106.50, which include premium show seating, a commemorative lanyard and an after-show meet and greet with the characters.