Nickelodeon's Paw Patrol is coming to the La Crosse Center in December.

Tickets start at $20.50 for "Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure," which will have three shows in La Crosse, including 6 p.m. Dec. 10 and 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 11.

The hit children's show features dogs as rescue workers, including Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma, who will embark on a mission to save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map.

A limited number of Very Important Pup packages are available, starting at $106.50, which include premium show seating, a commemorative lanyard and an after-show meet and greet with the characters.

