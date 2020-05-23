Pianist recording concert for La Crosse Symphony

The La Crosse Symphony will host a YouTube LIVE concert event with guest pianist Lucille Chung at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 5.
Chung is recording a video exclusively for this performance.
She is performing an excerpt from Clara Wieck Schumann’s Piano Concerto as a celebration of Wisconsin being the first state to sign the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote 100 years ago.
She will complete the performance with Robert Schumann’s “Fantasiestucke.”
Chung is an internationally known pianist with an impressive history.
Born in Canada, she has been acclaimed for her “stylish and refined performances” by Gramophone magazine, “combining vigor and suppleness with natural eloquence and elegance.”
She made her debut at age 10 with the Montréal Symphony Orchestra and Charles Dutoit subsequently invited her to be a featured soloist during the MSO Asian Tour in 1989. Since then, she has performed an extensive concerto repertoire with more than 70 leading orchestras.
She graduated from both the Curtis Institute of Music and the Juilliard School before she turned 20.
She continued her studies in Europe and graduated from the Accademia Pianistica in Italy with the honorary title of “Master” and from Southern Methodist University.
She is the recipient of the prestigious Honors Diploma at the Accademia Chigiana in Siena, Italy.
She is fluent in French, English, Korean, Italian, German and Russian. She and husband, pianist Alessio Bax make their home in New York City with their daughter, Mila, and are artistic co-directors of the Joaquín Achúcarro Foundation.
LSO conductor Alexander Platt will share a pre-performance talk to introduce Chung. To kick off the YouTube LIVE streamed event, the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra will celebrate graduates of the symphony family members and the community with a graduation shoutout.
To be included, email the name and school of the graduate to laxsymphony@gmail.com or post it in the comment section of one of the YouTube videos.
