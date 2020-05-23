Pianist recording concert for La Crosse Symphony

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The La Crosse Symphony will host a YouTube LIVE concert event with guest pianist Lucille Chung at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 5.

Chung is recording a video exclusively for this performance.

She is performing an excerpt from Clara Wieck Schumann’s Piano Concerto as a celebration of Wisconsin being the first state to sign the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote 100 years ago.

She will complete the performance with Robert Schumann’s “Fantasiestucke.”

Chung is an internationally known pianist with an impressive history.

Born in Canada, she has been acclaimed for her “stylish and refined performances” by Gramophone magazine, “combining vigor and suppleness with natural eloquence and elegance.”

She made her debut at age 10 with the Montréal Symphony Orchestra and Charles Dutoit subsequently invited her to be a featured soloist during the MSO Asian Tour in 1989. Since then, she has performed an extensive concerto repertoire with more than 70 leading orchestras.

She graduated from both the Curtis Institute of Music and the Juilliard School before she turned 20.