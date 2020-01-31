Piano duo to perform at Viterbo
Piano duo to perform at Viterbo

Rocking classical music

Elizabeth Joy Roe and Greg Anderson, who will perform Feb. 5 at Viterbo University, have been hailed as the rock stars of classical music.

 Contributed photo

The Anderson & Roe Piano Duo, described as “the most dynamic duo of this generation” by the San Francisco Classical Voice, will perform at Viterbo University at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

Known for their high-energy performances, original compositions and music videos, Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe are revolutionizing the piano duo experience for the 21st century.

With reviews such as “rock stars of the classical music world” (Miami Herald), and “the very model of complete 21st-century musicians” (The Washington Post), the Anderson & Roe Piano Duo aims to make classical music a relevant and powerful force.

Their five critically acclaimed albums have spent dozens of weeks at the top of the Billboard Classical Charts, while their Emmy-nominated, self-produced music videos have been viewed by millions on YouTube and at international film festivals.

Since forming their musical partnership in 2002 as students at The Juilliard School, Anderson & Roe have toured extensively worldwide, performing recitals and orchestral solos.

They have appeared on NPR, MTV, PBS and BBC and have presented at numerous international leader symposiums.

A live performance by Anderson & Roe was chosen to appear on the Sounds of Juilliard CD celebrating the school’s centenary.

Highlights of the 2019-20 season include performing throughout North America, Europe and Asia and serving as guest hosts of NPR’s From the Top.

This performance is part of Viterbo University’s Bright Star Season and is sponsored in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the state of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.

An Artists in Conversation discussion will be held before the performance at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $36 for main floor, $32 for lower balcony and $26 for upper balcony seating. For tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.

