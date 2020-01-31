Piano duo to perform at Viterbo

The Anderson & Roe Piano Duo, described as “the most dynamic duo of this generation” by the San Francisco Classical Voice, will perform at Viterbo University at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

Known for their high-energy performances, original compositions and music videos, Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe are revolutionizing the piano duo experience for the 21st century.

With reviews such as “rock stars of the classical music world” (Miami Herald), and “the very model of complete 21st-century musicians” (The Washington Post), the Anderson & Roe Piano Duo aims to make classical music a relevant and powerful force.

Their five critically acclaimed albums have spent dozens of weeks at the top of the Billboard Classical Charts, while their Emmy-nominated, self-produced music videos have been viewed by millions on YouTube and at international film festivals.

Since forming their musical partnership in 2002 as students at The Juilliard School, Anderson & Roe have toured extensively worldwide, performing recitals and orchestral solos.

They have appeared on NPR, MTV, PBS and BBC and have presented at numerous international leader symposiums.