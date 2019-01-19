Try 1 month for 99¢

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Appleseed Community Theatre and La Crescent-Hokah Community Education will stage “Pinkalicious,” a musical for kids of all ages based on the popular book by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann about a girl who can’t stop eating pink cupcakes.

Shows at the La Crescent High School Fine Arts Center will be presented Jan. 26-27 at 11 a.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The first 50 families at each show will receive a free “Pinkalicious” book.

Tickets are $10, $5 for ages 3-17, and can be purchased at the door or in advance at the La Crescent-Hokah Community Education Office or at www.brownpapertickets.com.

Entertainment and county government reporter

Randy Erickson covers arts and entertainment and county government for the La Crosse Tribune. Contact him at 608-791-8219 or randy.erickson@lee.net.

