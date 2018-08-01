At least a few La Crosse area music fans can claim they saw Pokey LaFarge when he was just a pup, playing as a solo act at the Popcorn Tavern 15 or 16 years ago.
Now an iconic Americana/roots music star with eight albums to his credit, LaFarge lived in Madison for a little over a year in 2002-03. This was shortly after he graduated from high school — where he was known as Andrew Heissler — and still a few years before his 2006 self-released debut album, “Marmalade.”
He was just getting started building a career, state by state, city by city. In Madison as in other parts of the country, he spent a lot of time as a street performer, busking on State and Johnson streets on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.
LaFarge has played countless shows since those days, but he has fond memories of playing the Popcorn and the time he has spent in the region. “I really liked the Driftless area,” LaFarge said in a recent phone interview. “I’m looking forward to getting to La Crosse.”
He returns to La Crosse for an Aug. 10 show at the Cavalier Theater with two-thirds of his South City Three backing combo (Ryan Koenig is still recovering after being hit by a car last December).
When LaFarge played at the Popcorn, he recalled, he was picking a lot of mandolin and playing old-time country. “I was just getting started writing songs, really. There were a few,” he said. “I didn’t really start writing songs until I found out I wanted to sing.”
In the intervening years, there’s no question that LaFarge has found his songwriting groove and staked out a wide musical territory that also touches on Depression-era folk and jazz, blues, country swing, early rock ‘n’ roll and even 1950s and ’60s pop. LaFarge is all about making music that feels “real” to him.
His latest album, 2017’s “Manic Revelations,” features a number of horn-driven songs that take listeners on a musical journey back half a century. On some of “Manic Revelations” songs, though, LaFarge tackles some of the trying issues of our time, particularly on the album’s lead-off song, “Riot in the Streets,” inspired in part by the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo.
At the time of the shooting, LaFarge hung his hat in St. Louis on those rare occasions when he wasn’t traveling the globe, so that society-shaking incident hit close to home. These days, LaFarge lives with his composer/designer girlfriend in East Hollywood, where he’s been writing songs for his next album.
LaFarge has an immense creative drive, so writing is something he does just about every day, whether it’s songs, poems or something else, and he writes whether he’s in the friendly confines of home or not.
“I could write in Siberia in a cabin, or I could write in a fleabag motel. … There’s not a whole lot of things that can keep me from writing,” he said. “It takes a lot of time being alone. You start to embrace the freedom of solitude, and you crave it. You get in these patterns where your lifestyle becomes one that is all a build up to the song. You craft your life around creating ideas.”
When LaFarge comes to the Cavalier Theater, he’ll take the stage as a quartet, touring for the first time in four years without a horn section, which he has found refreshing. “It’s been really great,” he said. “I’m loving the minimalism. It’s giving me food for thought.”
Looking at LaFarge’s photos and music videos, one gets a sense of somber sadness sometimes — it’s in the eyes — but in conversation he comes across as someone who lives life to the fullest and is in a good place. “I’ve shed a lot of negative things from my life,” he said. “I’m creating more love in everyday life and putting out more love and positivity.”
For LaFarge, living life to the fullest means immersing himself in all forms of art, from architecture, fashion and cuisine to literature, musical and dramatic arts of all genres, and travel, which he singled out as a distinct art form in itself.
“I find that true artists are ones who are searching for beauty in everything,” he said. “I would encourage musicians to maximize their lives. It all comes out in your fingers and your music.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.