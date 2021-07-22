Police: Man defrauded Chinese pop singer in sex scandal

BEIJING (AP) — A man has confessed to defrauding Chinese-Canadian pop singer Kris Wu over a teenager’s accusation he had sex with her when she was drunk, according to Beijing police.

The announcement added a bizarre twist to a scandal that cost Wu endorsement contracts with brands including Porsche and Bulgari. The former member of Korean boy band EXO has denied the accusation, which prompted an outpouring of support for the woman online and criticism of Wu.

On Friday, Louis Vuitton became the latest brand to end its contract with Wu.

A man who saw rumors about the incident online contacted the woman in June and obtained information that allowed him to pretend to be her in order to ask Wu’s lawyer for money, the Beijing Public Security Bureau said in a statement late Thursday. It said the man tricked both sides, indicating the woman played no part in the fraud.

Wu’s mother sent the woman 500,000 yuan ($77,000), and then the man, pretending to be Wu’s lawyer, tried to persuade the woman to send the money to him, the statement said. It said he tried unsuccessfully to obtain an additional 2.5 million yuan ($390,000) from Wu’s real lawyer.