'Proof' premieres at La Crosse Community Theatre

La Crosse Community Theatre heads back into the Veterans Studio Theatre for its next offering, “Proof.”
The winner of the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play, “Proof” is an unassuming family drama with deep-running themes.
Those worried that the mathematical elements of the play might be tedious or akin to a return to high school algebra can breathe easy. When it comes to “Proof,” math is a vehicle for so much more.
“At its heart, ‘Proof’ lays bare one of humanity’s most essential drives: to solve for x, to know the unknown,” says director William Garcia. “We are all trying to understand our loves, our traumas, our happiness, our loss. And, in this sense, math becomes not some mystical language spoken by a select few, but another method people use to make sense of their world.”
“Proof tells the story of Catherine, a woman who abandoned her own life to care for her brilliant but mentally unstable mathematician father,” Garcia said.
“Catherine lives with the fear that her own mathematical ability may come at the price of her sanity. In her quest to determine the truth, Catherine struggles with the specter of mental illness, the demeaning of women in professional circles, and the pain of becoming a caregiver to those who cared for you. As she seeks to discover mathematical truths, she must also learn to discover herself.”
Playwright David Auburn was only 31 with just one other play in his catalog when “Proof” won the Pulitzer Prize in 2001.
He was quoted as saying that he never set out to write an award-winning show. Speaking to Playbill On-Line about Proof’s success, Auburn said: “I was surprised when the play got picked up for production (by Manhattan Theatre Club), I was surprised when it (moved) to Broadway.”
However, the themes of the show resonated with critics and audiences alike. When asked if Auburn thought in terms of themes while writing “Proof” he said, “I really just thought in terms of plot the first time through, trying to get the story to make sense and be clear.”
But he believes that people embraced the show because “everyone has parents” and “everyone aspires to be like them in some ways and have concerns about other traits they may (inherit).”
Megan Bridget, who plays the lead character of Catherine, has found performing in the show to be cathartic. “Being able to bring Catherine to life with the help of my own life experiences, including having a parent suffer with mental-health issues, has been the most challenging and rewarding experience in my theatre career.”
Megan is joined by LCT veterans Dan Radtke, Dominique Sicard and Allante Walker. The production team includes assistant director Luke Erickson, set and lighting designer Kit Mayer, costume designer Jennifer Burchell, props master Sue Tomashek, sound designer Ryan Van Berkum, technical director Peter Suardi and stage manager Katelyn Klieve.
Audiences can expect a realistic, challenging, yet ultimately compassionate view of mental illness as they watch “Proof.”
“It’s been interesting to see how the different characters respond to loved ones with mental illness,” Sicard sys. “Everyone thinks they have the best approach, but despite their best efforts, they still have very little influence over the final result. I think the characters who win in the end are the ones who continue to do the work — both on themselves and on supporting one another.”