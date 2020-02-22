'Proof' premieres at La Crosse Community Theatre

IF YOU GO

WHAT: La Crosse Community Theatre’s production of "Proof."

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-29, March 5-7, and 12-14, and 2 p.m. March 1, 8, and 15.

WHERE: Weber Center for the Performing Arts’ Veterans Studio Theatre, 428 S. Front St. S

WHO: William Garcia directs a cast that includes Megan Bridget as Catherine, Allante Walker as Hal, Dominique Sicard as Claire and Dan Radtke as Robert.

DETAILS: Tickets are $24-$28, $16 for students and military, and may be purchased by calling 608-784-9292 or online at www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org