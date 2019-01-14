The Brickhouse announced Monday that two nationally known rock bands are coming to the venue on one weekend in April.
Puddle of Mudd, a band that won modern rock and rock artist and track (for "Blurry") of the year honors at the 2002 Billboard Music Awards, is coming to The Brickhouse on Sunday, April 14. Tickets are $30.
Tantric, a quartet that has released six albums since starting almost 20 years ago in Louisville, Ky., will take the stage at The Brickhouse on Friday, April 12. Tickets are $10.
Both shows are sponsored by 95.7 The Rock. which also is sponsoring a Feb. 1 show with Hinder and Soil and and a sold-out Buckcherry show on March 15.
Tickets for Puddle of Mudd and Tantric go on sale Friday, Jan. 18, at radiostuffstore.com.
