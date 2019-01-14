Try 1 month for 99¢

The Brickhouse announced Monday that two nationally known rock bands are coming to the venue on one weekend in April.

Puddle of Mudd, a band that won modern rock and rock artist and track (for "Blurry") of the year honors at the 2002 Billboard Music Awards, is coming to The Brickhouse on Sunday, April 14. Tickets are $30.

Tantric, a quartet that has released six albums since starting almost 20 years ago in Louisville, Ky., will take the stage at The Brickhouse on Friday, April 12. Tickets are $10.

Both shows are sponsored by 95.7 The Rock. which also is sponsoring a Feb. 1 show with Hinder and Soil and and a sold-out Buckcherry show on March 15.

Tickets for Puddle of Mudd and Tantric go on sale Friday, Jan. 18, at radiostuffstore.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Entertainment and county government reporter

Randy Erickson covers arts and entertainment and county government for the La Crosse Tribune. Contact him at 608-791-8219 or randy.erickson@lee.net.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.