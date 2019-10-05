Pump House collaboration features poetry, dance, music

“The Seasons of Our Lives,” an immersive spoken word and dance performance, is truly a labor of love.
Theatre director Anne Drecktrah and Nikki Balsamo, director of La Crosse Dance Centre, have staged four performances featuring poetry, music and dance at The Pump House Regional Arts Center over the past five years. “The Seasons of Our Lives” — which runs Oct. 11-1 — is the fifth collaboration between the two artists.
“It truly is a performance that exemplifies how poetry, dance and music are intertwined,” Drecktrah said.
The production, which interprets the stages of human life as reflected through the seasons of nature — from birth, to adolescence, adulthood and the journey beyond — features works of a variety of poets, including Mary Oliver, Ogden Nash, Alexander Pushkin and William Yeats, as well as an original poem by cast member Nancy Noelke.
You have free articles remaining.
An array of musical genres — including artists such as Florence and the Machine, The Beatles, Matisyahu, Jackson Brown and They Might Be Giants — highlight the poetry and Balsamo’s dance direction.
Drecktrah, who spent more than two years researching material for the show, said she pulled influences from a number of sources, including Wisconsin Public Radio, where she heard Aleksandr Glazunov’s “The Seasons,” which lends its name to the show’s title. It also will be featured at the beginning of each season.
When knitting the different art forms together to craft a multifaceted show, Drecktrah said both co-collaborators work closely with the performers. The actors who recite the poetry are encouraged to dance, dancers are encouraged to act and all input is carefully intertwined into the production.
“Nikki is an amazing co-collaborator to work with,” Drecktrah said. “We both have a deep appreciation for how people of all ages can craft something amazing using poetry, music and dance.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.