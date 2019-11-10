The latest exhibit at the Pump House Regional Art Center will showcase an intriguing experiment in creativity.
It’s part of a collaboration with the La Crosse Public Library and a program there called Great River Writes. Barry McKnight, the library’s programming and community engagement coordinator, explained how the exhibit, called “Mark My Words, was put together.
“The Pump House juried the artists and we juried the poets,” he said. “The poets had to complete an application and submit short poems. Then we selected the poets we thought could work best with an artist.”
The show includes 15 artists and 15 poets. Each poet was tasked with coming up with a poem related to a specific piece of art. “The art came first, McKinley explained.
The public can judge for themselves how fruitful those partnerships were when the artworks and the poems they inspired will be put on display at the Pump House beginning Wednesday, Nov. 13. “We’re coming up on the scary and exciting part of this whole process,” McKnight said.
He added that Great River Writes has held workshops on different aspects of writing and publishing and last year even added a performance aspect related to Michael Perry’s book, “Population 485: Meeting Your Neighbors One Siren at a Time.” The “Mark My Words” artist’s reception will be held on Friday, Nov. 15 and there’s a performance scheduled then as well in the Pump House’s concert space upstairs.
“The poets will read their work while the art is projected,” McKnight said. “Since both artists and poets will be on hand for the reception the public can ask them questions then.”
There’s also a connection with a library program in the other part of the Pump House’s latest exhibit. Catherine Williams’ striking charcoal portraits will be shown in the Front Gallery. Williams, Director of the Necedah Public Library, also has a degree in art from UW-Oshkosh.
Four and a half years ago she started a program where local artists could meet regularly at the library and draw portraits using colorful local characters as models. “Most of those models are library patrons,” Williams said. “Libraries are hotbeds of interesting people. I don’t know how often I’d say ‘Wow, I really want to draw that person!’”
She added that many of the models really got into the process, dressing up or bringing in personal items: “Two weeks ago a guy brought in his whole drum set and another time a guy brought in his grandfather’s blacksmithing forge.”
Another time the model came dressed as a pirate. “I think they (the models) enjoyed being part of the artistic process—even though they weren’t artists themselves,” Williams aid
Williams said she relishes the challenge of capturing a person’s essence in a charcoal portrait. “I’ve always liked to draw people — ever since kindergarten and maybe even before that,” she said.
