Pump House exhibits feature bogs to blown glass

Kerrigan’s show — entitled “Impressions of the Driftless” — has representations of the river, the bluffs, wetlands and forest. She even has a couple pieces that deal with the glaciers receding from the area. Although Kerrigan has been an artist for more than 20 years, this will be her first show in La Crosse.

“I’m really excited to have the exhibit be about where I’m from,” Kerrigan said. “As a little girl I thought the Pump House was really great, plus I’ll have a lot of friends and relatives coming who have never seen my work.”

Kerrigan and Blair’s shows will be in the Kader Gallery, while the work of Pat Morse Gund and Art Ciccotti will grace the Front Gallery. Gund is a retired art teacher who worked in the La Crosse School District for 34 years — the last 10 at North Woods International School.

Her show — called “It Might Be You” — was inspired by an innovative technique she used with her students. “People tend to be afraid of art — they don’t feel connected to it,” Gund said. “I tried to show my kids that it is accessible.”