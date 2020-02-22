Pump House exhibits feature bogs to blown glass

With artists hailing from Minnesota, Iowa, Oregon and Wisconsin, the upcoming show at the Pump House Regional Art Center definitely draws from a wide geographical area.
The exhibits — which feature mosaics, paintings, photographs and blown glass — also showcase a wide array of approaches to the creative process.
Elizabeth Blair, for example, draws inspiration from the wetlands of Northern Minnesota. Her photography exhibit is called “Ways of Seeing: Bog Tapestries.” Until her recent retirement, Blair was an English professor at Southwest Minnesota State University.
In 2015, she won a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board that helped finance an exploration of the photographic possibilities of natural bogs near her cabin in Itasca County. Her photographs manage the tricky balancing act of being both abstract and completely natural at the same time.
The natural world also provides inspiration for Kate Kerrigan — although in an entirely different medium. A mosaic artist with an international reputation, Kerrigan exhibits mostly in California and Oregon in this country. She has, however, strong ties to the Coulee Region and still considers it home — even though she now lives in Redmond, Oregon.
After graduating from Aquinas High School Kerrigan, moved to the West Coast, but she returns to La Crosse at least twice a year. “Every time I come back the landscape becomes more and more interesting to me — even though I’ve traveled extensively,” Kerrigan said. “It’s like I see it with fresh eyes and I think ‘My gosh — where I’m from is really unique!’”
Kerrigan’s show — entitled “Impressions of the Driftless” — has representations of the river, the bluffs, wetlands and forest. She even has a couple pieces that deal with the glaciers receding from the area. Although Kerrigan has been an artist for more than 20 years, this will be her first show in La Crosse.
“I’m really excited to have the exhibit be about where I’m from,” Kerrigan said. “As a little girl I thought the Pump House was really great, plus I’ll have a lot of friends and relatives coming who have never seen my work.”
Kerrigan and Blair’s shows will be in the Kader Gallery, while the work of Pat Morse Gund and Art Ciccotti will grace the Front Gallery. Gund is a retired art teacher who worked in the La Crosse School District for 34 years — the last 10 at North Woods International School.
Her show — called “It Might Be You” — was inspired by an innovative technique she used with her students. “People tend to be afraid of art — they don’t feel connected to it,” Gund said. “I tried to show my kids that it is accessible.”
Gund did so, for example, by showing the children a famous art print. She would then take a photo of each of student, shrink it to a size small enough so that she could place the print “in” the print and then ask the student what they might experience with all of their senses if they were really “inside” the artwork.
Gund found these images fascinating and over the years collected hundreds of them, carefully removing the students’ images leaving only silhouettes, which she calls “negative space.”
“For me, this negative space, this air around and between objects is often more fascinating than the objects themselves,” Gund said. “If any of my former students should happen to view this exhibit I would like to say ‘Thank you’ and ‘Look closely. It might be you.’”
Also in the Front Gallery will be the colorful works of Art Ciccotti, a master glass blower from Napier, Iowa.
Although he’s been working with stained glass and etched glass for more than 30 years, Ciccotti became interested in working with “hot glass” after joining a glassblowing club at Iowa State University.
Since then, he’s built his own glassblowing studio and also teaches others the process.
“I enjoy the process of working with a material that starts out as a white hot fluid and then ends the next day in a solid form that can be held,” Ciccotti said.