The Affinity for Dance performance company will present its 10th full-length show, “Persistence,” on Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Pump House Regional Arts Center, with shows starting at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
The performances are part of the company’s “Humanity Dances,” which features movement pieces that focus on the human experience. This year, the company explores the topic of persistence and the ways people individually and as a community can overcome adversity and oppression. This performance will feature a piece called “Poverty Illusions” that specifically addresses the stereotypes surrounding poverty and homelessness in order to promote a call for action for not only charity but also social justice.
The company partnering is with the La Crosse Warming Center to provide proceeds from our ticket sales, volunteer hours, donations and awareness.
“Persistence” includes choreography by Sacia Gilbertson, Elizabeth Henriksen, Nicole Novak, Kate Peak and Madison Twitchell.
Tickets are $15 in advance ($20 at the door), $10 for students. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Pump House, by calling 608-785-1434 or visiting thepumphouse.org.
