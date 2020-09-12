Pump House opens artist exhibits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pump House Regional Arts Center will host a virtual reception Sept. 18 to highlight exhibiting artists Kari Hogden, Jessie Fritsch and Joan Finnegan.

The event will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 and is free to the public.

The artists will showcase their work and the public can attend via Zoom and a livestream to the Pump House Facebook page.

The work of the three artists will be displayed in the Pump Houses galleries from Wednesday Sept. 16, through Saturday, Nov. 7.

Kari Hogden will exhibit "Saguaros I Have Met," a collection of original oil paintings that “depict the saguaro cacti, their many occupants and their similarity to humans.”

“Protect the Pollinators” demonstrates artist Jessie Fritsch’s goal to “educate people about the honey bee, how to protect pollinators, and encaustic art.”

In “The Passages and Byways of Nature,” Joan Finnegan's oil paintings “discover the world around us in a softer sense, focusing on the beauty and joy of nature.”

The Pump House Regional Arts Center in downtown La Crosse is home to a wide range of visual and performing arts activities.

