From tiny mushrooms to drifting clouds to the dramatic light and shadow of a forest floor in early morning light, the Pump House Regional Arts Center exhibits set to debut Sept. 12 are infused with images from the natural world. Although the exhibit features four very different artists, all four cite nature as a major inspiration.
Photographer Todd Jensen’s work, which will be featured in one half of the Kader Gallery, has one of the more direct connections to the outdoors. Jensen, who lives in Bangor, has found that the Coulee Region is a prime “hunting ground” for his favorite subject matter — fungi.
He’ll be bringing 12 to 14 of his best photos to the Pump House for an exhibit called “Kingdoms of the Driftless.” Jensen takes his close-up mushroom portraits while on nature hikes.
“They’re easy to miss and it appeals to me that there is such a huge variety here,” Jensen said. “I always take my camera with me and I’m constantly on the lookout — I’m the guy always staring at the ground.”
The walls on the other half of the Kader Gallery will showcase the unique images of Terry Nirva. While his name is no doubt familiar to Coulee Region music fans — he’s played drums with a long list of acts including The Shufflin’ Duprees, The Mayer Brothers Band and Bill Miller — it’s less well known that he has a background in art.
Although his day job involves working at Leithold Music, Nirva has long gone on weekly fishing trips on the Mississippi. Like many a fisherman, when the fish aren’t biting Nirva found himself spending a lot of time looking at the shoreline and the sky. “Most people don’t look up at clouds,” he said.
Nirva had always admired the high-contrast photography of Ansel Adams and although he didn’t have a camera with him on those fishing trips, he began snapping color photos with his phone.
For Nirva, the real fun comes when he returns home and converts those color photos to black and white — a medium he believes is much more dramatic than color. The switchover to black and white always has an element of discovery to it.
“Until you do the conversion you don’t know what you have,” Nirva said. “That’s when I find out whether I have the composition and contrast the way I want it.”
Beyond the conversion to black and white, Nirva doesn’t “doctor” the images afterward by playing with them in Photoshop. “I like the honesty of that,” he said.
His show is entitled “Beauty on the Waters,” and Nirva summed up his approach this way: “Showing people the beauty of the area with high contrast of clouds and water — that’s my thing.”
Along with the photographs of Nirva and Jensen, the Kader Gallery will also feature an exhibit called “Soul Work” by Michelle Kaiseratt, a potter from St. Peter, Minn. — although “potter” isn’t quite the right word for what she does.
“I call myself a sculptural clay artist because so much of my work is more than throw a pot on a wheel,” Kaiseratt said. “About 80 percent of what I do is carving.”
Most of her pieces are vases and lidded vessels. Typically, once a lid has been created, she’ll do a sketch of what she wants to carve out of the clay. A common denominator of her work is a deep, rich red stain.
“When you put a stain on a carved piece it just brings it to life,” Kaiseratt said. “I want people to be literally compelled to pick up a piece and feel it.”
Although she’s been a potter since 1995, Kaiseratt’s says her work took a new direction about 10 years ago, becoming more intricate and experimental. Still, the natural world remains a big influence.
“All my pieces are organic and nature-driven,” Kaiseratt said. “They are symbolic of leaves, trees, wind and flowers.”
That nature theme will continue in the exhibit in the Front Gallery. That’s where Mary Opatz-Herges, a landscape painter from St. Cloud, Minn., will be showing a dozen of her works. Although she’s a painter now, Opatz-Herges was a printmaker until about 12 years ago.
“I got frustrated with not knowing what you have until you pull the paper away from the plate,” she said.
Since then Opatz-Herges has found that oil painting gives her much more control of the final colors.
“What I look for are images that capture early morning or early evening light,” Opatz-Herges said. “The colors are richer then, and the longer shadows create a sense of mystery.”
She tries to convey the impression that the viewer is in the midst of a forest and her work is reminiscent of that of George Inness, one of the most influential American landscape painters of the 19th century. And, like Inness, Opatz-Herges’ style could be called “atmospheric.”
Although Opatz-Herges has never been to the Pump House, she said she’s really looking forward to the show. “A friend told me it’s a really nice space and it’ll be fun to see the people I’ve been talking to for the last few months,” she said.
The reception for all four artists will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept 14, and, as always, will be open to the public.
