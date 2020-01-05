Pump House shares one-of-a-kind art

By definition, artists are creative people, but sometimes inspiration can come from the actual physical process used in the making of a piece.
That definitely holds true for the three artists who will be exhibiting their work in the Kader Gallery during January and February at the Pump House Regional Arts Center.
Take Aldis Strazdins and his involvement with the wet-plate photographic process.
It’s a 19th-century process that was used in the tintypes seen from that era. It’s also a relatively messy procedure that requires a darkroom and the application of chemicals to either metal or glass.
“The thing I really like about it is that the process itself becomes part of the finished plate,” Strazdins said. “Every plate is unpredictable.”
The other thing Strazdins likes about using wet plates to make photos is that it’s pretty much the opposite of digital photography. “The process is slowed way down and every plate is absolutely unique,” he said.
A graphic designer who lives in Wilton, Strazdins once had his own ad agencies in Milwaukee and De Pere. He also has degrees in film and video, and for the past five years has been researching historic film processes. “I like image making and happened to fall into this,” he said.
Strazdins’ show is entitled “Small Memory.” The aim is to evoke haunting images of the past — the kind of little details that made a long-gone person or place unique or memorable.
Also in the Kader Gallery, Lynne Burgess of Holmen will be displaying her monotypes in a show called “Vessels.” Burgess says the vessels in the show relate to people she knows or has read about. Jars of raspberry jam, for example, are a tribute to a nephew.
Burgess’ prints are made by applying ink to a Plexiglas surface and then running the resulting images through a press. Multiple runs through the press can add layers of texture and color and, like Strazdins’ photos, each print is one-of-a-kind.
The third and fourth artists exhibiting in the Kader Gallery will be Chad and Kiesha Dykstra of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Since they are potters, their “vessels” are three-dimensional. These too, are one-of-a-kind items since their unglazed pottery is created by allowing unpredictable natural influences to finish each piece.
The fifth and final artist in the show opening on Jan. 8 is Alberta Marana from Duluth. She’s a landscape painter who uses radiant pastels to share her sense of wonder at the beauties of nature.
Marana graduated from Hamline University in St. Paul with a degree in sociology. “When I went to college I never thought I’d be a landscape artist,” Marana said.
Since her retirement from social working, Marana’s art has been exhibited in galleries in Door County, Madison and Milwaukee. She said the Pump House show came about because she’s been looking for new venues to show her work. Her exhibit in the Front Gallery is called “The Land Where We Live.”