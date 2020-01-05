Pump House shares one-of-a-kind art

By definition, artists are creative people, but sometimes inspiration can come from the actual physical process used in the making of a piece.

That definitely holds true for the three artists who will be exhibiting their work in the Kader Gallery during January and February at the Pump House Regional Arts Center.

Take Aldis Strazdins and his involvement with the wet-plate photographic process.

It’s a 19th-century process that was used in the tintypes seen from that era. It’s also a relatively messy procedure that requires a darkroom and the application of chemicals to either metal or glass.

“The thing I really like about it is that the process itself becomes part of the finished plate,” Strazdins said. “Every plate is unpredictable.”

The other thing Strazdins likes about using wet plates to make photos is that it’s pretty much the opposite of digital photography. “The process is slowed way down and every plate is absolutely unique,” he said.