Beginning on Sept. 20 the Coulee Region will host the kind of art show that one would normally expect to see only in a major city. The show, called “Walking Together” will feature the contemporary works of 16 Chinese master painters. Not only does the exhibit run through Nov. 9 but all the artists involved will travel halfway around the world to be in La Crosse for the opening reception.
“This is a phenomenal collection by literally ‘modern masters,’ and we are privileged to host this exhibition at the Pump House,” said Toni Asher, the art center’s executive director.
Onalaska resident Marc Barger and his wife Liang Ping were instrumental in bringing these painters to La Crosse (they organized a similar cross-cultural exchange when they lived in Virginia). Both are artists themselves — although Barger has a “day job” as manager at the Copeland Avenue Festival store.
“It’s very unusual to have artists of this quality come to a city as small as La Crosse,” Barger said. “This is the kind of show you’d see in a place like Los Angeles or New York.”
The visiting artists arrived in La Crosse Sept. 13 for a weeklong stay that will culminate with the artists’ reception for “Walking Together” at the Pump House on Sept. 20. They’re bringing their painting supplies with them and, since their visit coincides with the 2019 Plein Air Between the Bluffs Painting Festival, they will be painting alongside regional artists (although they will not be competing themselves).
“They’ll paint for probably three days,” Barger said. “They’re very accomplished with plein air painting. They’re very quick — it’s amazing what they can do.”
Barger added that almost none of the artists have ever been to the United States before and that all had to negotiate the visa process in order to make the trip. Barger, Ping and LACA have scheduled a weeklong series of activities for the visitors.
The natural beauty of the Driftless Region — especially the Mississippi River — is a major focus of the trip. The artists will be going out on the river in a paddleboat as well as a fishing trip on two pontoon boats.
“We’ll show them around the area to look at landmarks and points of interest like Grandad Buff and the Guadalupe Shrine,” Barger said. “They’ll be taking photos for reference for future works.”
In addition the artists will be visiting local schools during their stay. They’ll do a painting demonstration at the Pump House on Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. for university art students and other interested artists and they’ll also attend a dinner celebrating the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival.
As might be imagined, the logistics of hosting so many people for a week can get pretty complicated. Barger said it’s been a collaborative effort with the La Crosse Area Chinese Association (LACA) and the Pump House.
“My wife has been tirelessly communicating back and forth with all the artists,” Barger said. “We have all come together to make this happen and let people see some of the culture and styles of the artists of China — and we hope friendships that will last a lifetime!”
Speaking about the value of exhibitions like this one, Asher noted that they convey “the power of the arts to cross cultures and encourage us to share thoughts, explore new ideas, and find shared values.”
“This is really our attempt to expose people to other than their normal life situations and see that people in other countries are doing amazing things,” Barger said. “In the end we’re all brothers and sisters.”
Running concurrently with the “Walking Together” show will be an exhibit of Chinese calligraphy by Dr. Gordon Zeng. A pathologist at Gundersen Lutheran, Zeng began doing calligraphy at the age of four.
Both a way of writing and a respected art form, Chinese calligraphy has a long history in China. It reached full maturity during the Tang Dynasty more than a thousand years ago. Zeng said that he first learned how to mimic master calligraphers of that era before developing his own style.
The pieces he will be exhibiting for the show are excerpts from Chinese poems and also from the Bible. Although Zeng admits that his art form can be hard for people to appreciate without the proper background, he said that the ultimate goal is to have each part in harmony with every other.
“It’s like the difference between a Mercedes-Benz and a Chevrolet,” Zeng said of the best calligraphy.
