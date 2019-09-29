Tribute concerts at the Pump House Regional Arts Center are rare. But in a new take, the Pump House 2019-2020 concert season launches Friday, Oct. 5, with internationally acclaimed artist Phil Thompson performing “Billy & Elton: The Hits” tribute concert.
Appearing with Thompson will be Scott Dorff on tenor, alto and soprano saxophones. For one night only, nostalgia will rank supreme at the Pump House as this acoustic duo presents an evening dedicated to some of the biggest hits Elton John and Billy Joel ever generated on the international stage.
Thompson is an internationally acclaimed pop-pianist and vocalist.
He has toured the globe, performing at venues from the United States to China. Phil’s recordings include four full-length albums and his original scores are heard in a variety of projects, including the Fox television series “Blueprint for Green,” as well as the feature-length film score for the PBS documentary “Footsteps: A Journey in Faith.”
In his spare time, he believes in giving back to his community, donating charity concerts for the Red Cross, Minnesota AIDS Project, Open Arms, Cornerstone Shelter for Women and People Serving People.
Up next in the Pump House Concert Series will be renowned guitarist Adrian Legg Oct. 26.
To see the full series and purchase tickets contact the Pump House: 608.785.1434, www.thepumphouse.org, or stop in at 119 King St., La Crosse.
