The members of The Queen’s Cartoonists are all jazz musicians, but that doesn’t mean people have to be a super jazz fans to appreciate what the band does, according to Joel Fischer, pianist for the band, which is coming to Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts on Tuesday, Feb. 26.
These are world-class musicians. Although Fisher has played on all seven continents (yes, including Antarctica) with groups as disparate as the New York Philharmonic, The Kronos Quartet and Linkin Park, he said there’s nothing highbrow about their concerts. “Multi-instrumental mayhem” is promised and much of the evening will feature projections of classic cartoons from the golden age of animation while TQC plays note-for-note re-creations of the original scores.
“People have forgotten how much work went into the scores of those old cartoons,” Fisher said. “There was so much effort put into the sound. It was equally important to what was happening visually. In some ways, what we’re doing is a preservation — although we do some contemporary things too.”
Whether the group is playing along with a Bugs Bunny cartoon, a scene from a classic of the silver screen or the soundtrack of a Pee Wee Herman movie, there’s always a playful element to what they do. Fisher confirmed that’s by design, partly because in the New York metropolitan area (where all the band members reside) things are super competitive.
“Everyone is focused on being the best,” Fisher said. “Fun was kind of the inspiration for this project. We wanted to make it enjoyable without sacrificing the music. So many musicians are obsessed with being the best. We took a different approach — even though what we do is technically proficient.”
To cite just one example, during the show their clarinet player will solve a Rubik’s Cube while playing a solo (he also will play two clarinets simultaneously). “There’s kind of a ‘circus’ element to the show,” Fisher explained. “There’s always something going on. When we’re not synching up with a cartoon or video, some of the things we do are borderline bizarre.”
That element of playfulness is even on display on TQC’s website. Fisher — who authored the book, “20 Piano Pieces for People with Emotional Problems” — asked the other band members to provide him with capsule biographies. Dissatisfied with what they turned in, he rewrote the bios himself. That’s how we learn that the band’s Australian drummer, Mark “Dingo” Phillips, is the “descendant of a sheep thief and a woman who baked her enemies into pies.”
