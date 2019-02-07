I’ve been pondering the passage of time this week, not obsessively but more than usual at least, and I find myself wishing I’d taken better notes.
The late David Carr, one of my favorite writers and a contemporary of mine when I was starting out as a cub reporter almost 40 years ago, recognized his own lack of reliability as a narrator when he went to write his memoir, “The Night of the Gun.” Rather than rely on his own recollections, he approached the book as if it were journalism rather than a memory dump, interviewing people who were the witnesses to his strange and all-too-short trip.
I’m going to say up front that what you are about to read is largely a memory dump, just me pulling at threads in the fabric of my past and trying to find connections with the present.
My reflective mood, I think, started after talking with Onalaska High School’s dance team coach, Brittany Geary, who told me the team’s championship trophy was its first in 27 years. That’s a long time, right? I mean, who could even remember back that far?
Well, I should. I worked my mathematical magic and determined that 27 years ago was 1992, when I was in my second year as a reporter for the Onalaska Community Life. I honestly can’t recall how — or even if — I covered that big dance team news, way back in the days before digital photography, cellphones and widespread connection to the World Wide Web.
A pop music career that kicked off with recording a 14-second video in the parking lot of La Crosse’s Valley View Mall two years ago kicked in…
That OHS dance triumph came about a year and a half before the birth of my first daughter, and it was eight years before the birth of major-label pop singing sensation Carlie Hanson. What an amazing journey she has had. Luck played a factor and so did talent and charisma, but I know that she has worked hard to get this. My theory is that effort and staying motivated, keeping her eye on the prize, made this happen.
Thinking about Hanson’s signing last week to a contract with Warner Bros. Records got me thinking to a time 10 years or so before that 1992 OHS dance championship, when I was in college and crossed paths with another young woman who had signed a recording contract with Warner Bros.
The night I met Sue Ann Carwell, I didn’t know she was a recording artist, a protégé of Prince. I didn’t know that in 1981 she had released her debut album, “Sue Ann,” on Warner, the same label as Prince. And like Carlie Hanson, she signed her contract at age 18.
Sue Ann (this was her professional name) came in with a bandmate one night when I was working at Len’s Standard (Franklin and Riverside in Minneapolis). They were an impressive sight all dressed up for the show — she was especially cute, I thought — and they really didn’t have for a flat tire as it was getting close to show time.
I got the tire patched for them in short order, and Sue Ann was so sweet in asking me to come see the band after I got done working, that I did just that. I can’t recall where the show was, but I know I went. I'm sure I was dressed more for a Replacements show than a Sue Ann show, and she and her band, Enterprise, blew me away.
You might not think of people with major talent and major-label recording contracts as having flat tires or other problems, but they do. I got to know Sue Ann a little after that first night, well enough to know that she was struggling with drugs and having a hard time dealing with the demands on her.
I wish I had known better what to do to help Sue Ann, and I wish that she’d found someone back then who could have helped her have the kind of career I thought she could have had (not that she didn't create some fine music). Luckily, she came through that period without becoming music biz casualty and she’s still a great singer and performer, living in California.
A lot of my memories of Sue Ann have gotten fuzzy over the years, but I recall one night especially well, the night I got to be an honorary roadie for her band when they opened for the legendary James Brown at the Cabooze.
By the time Brown took the stage, the place was so packed that I resorted to standing on a bench on one leg with my back against the wall, just so I could see the show, and what a show it was. I remember thinking how much energy he had for being so old. I am now nine years older than he was, and I think I would be even more amazed today.
After the show, the performers and their entourages (even roadies, apparently) could go refuel with a burger from the Cabooze grill. The guy behind the counter had just handed me my plate when James Brown himself stepped up next to me and ordered a burger.
Well, I knew my place. James Brown shouldn’t have to wait for a burger. I gave him mine.
I have high hopes for Carlie Hanson’s music career. I hope that 30 years down the road, she’s still making music that inspires such awe that people won’t even have to think before letting her have their burgers. And I really hope — to steal a phrase from Warren Zevon — that she enjoys every sandwich.
Rock on …
