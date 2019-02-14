Porcupine frontman Casey Virock always has given me the sensation of being somebody in awe, but this week might be the most jaw-dropping yet, in terms of Virock news.
At the moment, Porcupine is gearing up to go on tour out to the East Coast opening for The Flesh Eaters, a supergroup made up of members of X, The Blasters and Los Lobos, all three of these bands pillars of the 1980s L.A. music scene. As if that wasn’t cool enough, this week the news came out that Porcupine is opening for the Bob Mould Band at St. Paul’s Palace Theater on March 30, the first of two St. Paul shows celebrating the 40th anniversary of Hüsker Dü’s first show.
Do you remember Hüsker Dü?
Maybe not, but they were a big deal to me when I was going to college in the Twin Cities, and they were a huge influence on a lot of bands that followed.
It would be a coup in itself for Porcupine to get to open for Mould, but there’s something extra special about it because Porcupine bassist Greg Norton played bass guitar in Hüsker Dü. This will be the first time since 1986 that Mould and Norton have played on the same stage on the same night.
Also this week, Porcupine released an amazing music video for “Lifetime,” one of the songs off the band’s latest release, “What You’ve Heard Isn’t Real.” There’s an almost dreamlike quality to it (echoing vocal effects), with ghostly wisps of images superimposed on footage of Virock, Norton and drummer Ian Prince playing the song in a sparse warehouse space.
Listening to the song again while watching the video, Virock’s lyrics seemed eerily germane for me:
“There's a weight on your shoulders, forced to transition
Everyone’s asking why you’re flaking out, walking into walls
The timing is right — to get out
Envision tonight — color and sound
The timing is right, I don't like it.”
I love how well things are going for Virock, but what I love even more is he would be putting the same passion and energy into his music if he was just playing occasional shows at the Popcorn Tavern or even just rocking out with his Porcupine mates in one of the rehearsal rooms at The Warehouse.
My sense is he doesn’t crave waves of adoration from a big room full of fans. You can’t help but absorb some energy from that, but Virock has some kind of internal energy source that has kept him going all these years through a parade of bands.
I was thinking about performing this morning with the looming return to action of my band, the Troubadogs. We played together for about five years starting in the late 1990s, and in December we started getting together for weekly rehearsals.
I’m looking forward to getting the chance to perform in public again, not necessarily because I like getting up in front of people. Truthfully, I do suffer a bit from stagefright, though it’s not as bad for singing and playing guitar as it is for talking. I think I chose to be a writer mainly because it worked better for me than talking, especially when I was growing up.
The first gig back for the Troubadogs will be a flood-related fundraiser in Coon Valley on March 9 (same day the Porcupine tour starts), and I know when we play that first time that I won’t be playing so much for the crowd as for my bandmates. They know how rusty I was when we started in December from six years of not being in a band or even playing much guitar at all, and they suffered through some embarrassingly bad playing from me in those first rehearsals.
I honestly think a slight smile and a nod from a bandmate after a guitar solo would mean more for me than a thunderous ovation from a bunch of people I don’t know. These guys are my brothers in arms, and they know how far I’ve come and the work that goes into making sure that I don’t let them down.
It’s funny but when we’re playing music together I feel like it could be 20 years ago, when we all had so much fire in the belly (and somewhat less belly to contain said fire).
The Troubadogs might never get to go on tour with The Flesh Eaters, though we did get booked to open for Charlie Robison at Lee’s Liquor Lounge in Minneapolis. Sadly, the Robison show fell through because he was suddenly getting too popular for Lee’s to contain all his fans, and we ended up opening for a guy who played banjo through a wah-wah pedal.
But you know, going on the road to rock out in the big city with the Troubadogs was a blast even without Charlie Robison, and it’s a hoot just about every time we get to play (even when the mosquitoes are swarming and the PA starts on fire). I can’t hardly wait to do it again.
Rock on …
Contact Randy Erickson at randy.erickson@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @Troubadog.
