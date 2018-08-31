Randy Erickson: 'Moonstock' a fitting finale for musical summer
It’s been a great summer of al fresco music, between Moon Tunes, the Holmen band shell, the new Dash-Park series in Onalaska and all the other area venues with outdoor stages. It’s tempting to be a little sad that it’s all coming to an end, but take heart. We’re going out with a bang.
We’ve got a couple stellar shows in the coming week on the Riverside Park band stand, starting with a double bill on Sunday evening featuring Slow No Wake and Reed Grimm’s Shoeless Revolution as part of the La Crosse Bicycle Festival and the Pearl Street Brewery’s End of Tour Party.
Before Grimm moved to the Twin Cities, Shoeless Revolution was not such a rare treat here — the band played at least eight times in La Crosse in 2011 — but now anytime Grimm comes back to perform, it’s a special occasion.
At the risk of losing what little indie cred I might have, I will admit here that I’ve seen the members of Slow No Wake perform more this year than I’ve seen any other local band. I saw them in their debut at The Brickhouse back in January and this summer saw them playing outside three times — opening for Lee Brice at Logger Field, at Pettibone Boat Club and at Moxie’s Tiki Bar.
And the nice thing about Slow No Wake is the band seems to be continuously updating its song list. Each time I see these guys play, they have another new “yacht rock” nugget, some pop-rock morsel from the 1970s or ‘80s that transports me back to my misspent youth.
You could also see Slow No Wake play outside when they return to Logger Field on Sept. 8 for Wingfest, but you’d have to pay the $12 admission ($17 at the gate) to get in. Granted, you get to feast on the best chicken wings in town, but the Riverside Park show is free, and you get Reed Grimm to boot.
The End of Tour Party also will offer some fine grub from Taco Town and The Damn Tasty, and if the weather should turn damn nasty, the Pearl Street Brewery will serve as the rain site. And if you like Ms. Pac Man, Space Invaders, Galaga and the like, the brewery’s vintage video game arcade is definitely worth a visit.
Of course, the highlight of the summer’s outdoor music for me is the annual Moon Tunes finale. Back in 2014, concert organizers started an epic tradition with a bunch of local bands each doing a few songs by a band that performed at the landmark 1969 Woodstock music festival.
It’s been a highlight for a lot of other people, too, as the crowds keep growing, and concert coordinator Gregg “Cheech” Hall makes a big effort to keep it fresh, introducing something new each year. Last year’s wrinkle was to make it a two-evening event, with one night for the 1969 bands and one for the 1994 Woodstock 25th anniversary festival.
This year, it’s back to one night — but, oh, what a night.
To give the show a new twist, the Moon Tunes finale will salute the 1967 Monterey Pop festival, which is overlooked by many because of the massive shadow cast by Woodstock.
Hall had plenty of great choices, a host of great acts from the Summer of Love that appeared at Monterey, some of which also were at Woodstock. He’s got Actual Size back this year for one last time to play songs by The Who. Monterey launched Jimi Hendrix onto the American music scene, and this year Kyle Renfro from Slow No Wake, will open the Moon Tunes show with a tribute to the Hendrix.
The concert, which runs from 5 to 9 p.m., also will feature the Tommy Bentz Band as Mountain, Handsome Animals as Buffalo Springfield, Mr. Blink as the Mamas and the Papas, and The Executives as the Animals.
Hall also decided to include an act that was at Woodstock but hadn’t even been formed in 1967: Sha Na Na. Last year, a group called the Atomic Tail Fins practically stole the show at the season finale with their elaborately choreographed and costumed presentation of classic songs from the 1950s (which, remember, weren’t all that old in 1968 but somehow seemed dated next to the new rock icons).
The evening will be capped by Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball doing songs by The Rolling Stones, followed by Night Divides the Day doing a set by The Doors.
Hall admitted he thought the Stones were at Monterey when he put the lineup together, but he was thinking of the tragic Altamont concert documented in “Gimme Shelter.”
“I’m just an idiot. I was thinking they were there,” Hall said. “I get so excited sometimes, I think I’m more of a rock historian than I am.”
While The Doors were at neither festival, Hall couldn’t pass up the chance to give Night Divides the Day a chance to reprise some of the songs performed back at an epic tribute show presented in December 2016 at The Brickhouse. Ryan Torgerson, the drummer for Slow No Wake, did such a convincing job as Doors singer Jim Morrison, it was almost scary — the vocals were uncanny, and he even had Morrison’s attire and mannerisms down.
Good call, Hall!
Next year is the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, so Hall is feeling a little pressure to make the Moon Tunes finale something extra special. He’d love to move the show to a Saturday and have it be an all-day affair, but it’s way too early to pin that down yet.
In any case, I had a thought: Why don’t we just call this Moon Tunes finale concert “Moonstock”?
If this year’s Moonstock next Thursday hasn’t rocked you into a complete state of catatonic bliss, there are a few rare musical opportunities next weekend to consider. On Friday night (Sept. 7), Northern Comfort, the band that first brought Hans and Kit Mayer to the La Crosse area, will play its first show in 40 years at the Grand Hotel Ballroom (a great room for music above The Pearl).
That same night, Greg Koch, a top-flight blues/rock guitarist called “scary good” by Joe Bonamassa (no slouch himself), will bring his trio to Leo & Leona’s Tavern and Dance Hall. They should maybe take steps to reinforce the roof there because there’s a good chance Koch could blow it right off.
The next night, the annual Mississippi Mayhem event will feature the debut of a Mayhem Under the Sea homecoming dance, with music provided by Lance Lipinsky and the Lovers, one of the best rockabilly acts around. Lipinsky actually was honored as Rockabilly Artist of the Year in the Ameripolitan Music Awards started by Dale Watson, and he played Jerry Lee Lewis in the hit musical “Million Dollar Quartet.”
Rock on …
Entertainment picks for Aug. 31-Sept. 6
Chris Jones
"Hairspray”
Heart of La Crosse
The Mayer Brothers Band
Moon Tunes featuring Woodstock/Monterey Pop tribute
Motown party with Torrence Chester and Friends
Old Soul Society
Pat Ferguson & the Sundown Sound
Ross William Perry Band
Slow No Wake
Rock the Vets
Reggae on the River with TUGG
Contact Randy Erickson at randy.erickson@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @Troubadog.
